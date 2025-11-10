Stephen Bunting darts titles, prize money, career history, more

Open Extended Reactions

Stephen Bunting is one of the most popular players on the circuit. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

By combining his consistency at the oche with a wildly popular walk-on and personal hashtag (#LetsGoBuntingMental), Stephen Bunting has become one of darts' most loved players.

The Liverpudlian first made his name in the rival BDO -- where he won the world championship in 2014 -- before accepting a tour card to make the switch to the PDC.

Since joining the PDC, Bunting has climbed the rankings by establishing himself as a top-tier competitor who could be on the verge of a transformational tournament win.

Stephen Bunting

D.O.B.: April 9, 1985

Born: Liverpool, Merseyside

Nickname: 'The Bullet'

Walk-on song: "Titanium" -- David Guetta ft. Sia

Darts sponsor: Target Darts

What has Stephen Bunting won?

Despite his success in the sport, Bunting has struggled to translate his impressive spot in the world rankings into multiple major PDC tournament victories.

A perennial challenger in the latter rounds of TV tournaments, Bunting's most notable victory to date came in the World Masters in February 2024.

He matched his best ever showing at the PDC World Darts Championship last year by reaching the semifinals where he was beaten 6-1 by eventual winner Luke Littler. 'The Bullet' had previously reached the last four in 2021 where he again fell to the soon-to-be champion Gerwyn Price.

Bunting switched to the PDC in 2014, 10 days after winning the BDO World Darts Championship as the No. 1 seed.

PDC ranked televised events:

World Masters (2024)

PDC non-ranked televised events:

Nordic Darts Masters (2024)

Bahrain Darts Masters (2024)

Other titles:

PDC European Tour x2

PDC Players Championship x4

BDO World Championship (2014)

BDO World Masters x2

Stephen Bunting triumphed at the PDC World Masters in 2024. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Why is "Titanium" his walk-on song?

Bunting's walk-on is among the most popular on the circuit, but he did not always have David Guetta's dance tune as his signature song.

He switched to "Titanium" from The Trashmen's "Surfin' Bird" -- known for its repetitive "the bird is the word" lyric.

"'Titanium' is my son's favourite song so that was the reason behind that and it's got the bulletproof tag line," Bunting, who also noted its suitability to a stadium setting, told Sky Sports.

"I got rid of the bird because it was just a lot of hard work. I had to get on stage and do the Peter Griffin dance."

Stephen Bunting's walk-on is one of the highlights of any televised PDC event. James Fearn/Getty Images

Stephen Bunting's other achievements

Ended the 2025 PDC ProTour season with the highest average of all players -- 99.02

Became only the third player in PDC history to win at least two Players Championships, two European Tour titles, and two World Series of Darts events in a single year. Only Luke Littler (2024) and Michael van Gerwen have also achieved the feat (2016, 2017, 2019)

Developed one of the largest social media profiles in the sport thanks largely to his popular posts on TikTok

How many nine-darters has Stephen Bunting thrown?

Despite his best efforts, Bunting is yet to hit a televised nine-darter in his career. He has, though, done it several times in the Players Championship.

The cameras have seen him achieve perfection once: the Sky Sports crew were watching as he managed a nine-darter in the warm-up area ahead of Night Nine of the Premier League in Berlin, which he went on to win in April.

PDC Order of Merit

Bunting's performances over the last two years has him ranked at No. 4 in the world.