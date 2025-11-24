        <
          World Darts Championship 2025-26: Draw, schedule, how to watch, dates, more

          The nights are drawing in and Christmas decorations are about to go up -- that only means one thing: the World Darts Championship is back.

          This year's tournament is the biggest yet, with an expanded 128-player field competing for a share of the £5 million prize fund which contains an eye-popping £1 million cheque for the winner.

          Seeded players need to play an extra match to reach the final year -- they are joining from the first round -- and there are five women set to stand behind the oche at Alexandra Palace for the first time.

          Fresh from becoming the new world No. 1, defending champion Luke Littler heads to Alexandra Palace as the bookies' favourite, but Luke Humphries has proclaimed that he will secure his second title.

          World Darts Championship draw in full

          Top half

          Luke Littler (1) vs. Darius Labanauskas

          Mario Vandenbogaerde vs. David Davies

          Joe Cullen (32) vs. Bradley Brooks

          Mensur Suljovic vs. David Cameron

          Damon Heta (16) vs. Steve Lennon

          Raymond van Berneveld vs. Stefan Bellmont

          Rob Cross (17) vs. Cor Dekker

          Ian White vs. Mervyn King

          Chris Dobey (8) vs. Xiaochen Zong

          Andrew Gilding vs. Cam Crabtree

          Luke Woodhouse (25) vs. Boris Krcmar

          Martin Lukeman vs. Max Hopp

          Gerwyn Price (9) vs. Adam Gawlas

          Lukas Wenig vs. Wesley Plaisier

          Ryan Joyce (24) vs. Owen Bates

          Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Alexis Toylo

          Stephen Bunting (4) vs. Sebastian Bialecki

          Richard Veenstra vs. Nitin Kumar

          Dirk van Duijvenbode (29) vs. Andy Baetens

          James Hurrell vs. Stowe Buntz

          Martin Schindler (13) vs. Stephen Burton

          Keane Barry vs. Tim Pusey

          Ryan Searle (20) vs. Chris Landman

          Brendan Dolan vs. Travis Dudeney

          Jonny Clayton (5) vs. Adam Lipscombe

          Dom Taylor vs. Oskar Lukasiak

          Michael Smith (28) vs. Lisa Ashton

          Niels Zonneveld vs. Haupai Puha

          Ross Smith (12) vs. Andreas Harrysson

          Thibault Tricole vs. Motomu Sakai

          Dave Chisnall (21) vs. Fallon Sherrock

          Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Jose De Sousa

          Bottom half

          Luke Humphries (2) vs. Ted Evetts

          Jeffrey de Graaf vs. Paul Lim

          Wessel Nijman (31) vs. Karel Sedlacek

          Gabriel Clemens vs. Alex Spellman

          Nathan Aspinall (15) vs. Lourence Ilagan

          Mickey Mansell vs. Leonard Gates

          Mike De Decker (18) vs. David Munyua

          Kevin Doets vs. Matthew Dennant

          James Wade (7) vs. Ryusei Azemoto

          Rickey Evans vs. Man Lok Leung

          Cameron Menzies (26) vs. Charlie Manby

          Matt Campbell vs. Adam Sevada

          Gian van Veen (10) vs. Cristo Reyes

          Alan Soutar vs. Teemu Harju

          Dimitri Van den Bergh (23) vs Darren Beveridge

          Madars Razma vs. Jamai van den Herik

          Michael van Gerwen (3) vs. Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

          William O'Connor vs. Krzysztof Kciuk

          Peter Wright (30) vs. Noa-Lynn van Leuven

          Kim Huybrechts vs. Arno Merk

          Gary Anderson (14) vs. Adam Hunt

          Connor Scutt vs. Simon Whitlock

          Jermaine Wattimena (19) vs. Dominik Gruellich

          Scott Williams vs. Paolo Nebrida

          Danny Noppert (6) vs. Jurjen van der Velde

          Nick Kenny vs. Justin Hood

          Ritchie Edhouse (27) vs. Jonny Tata

          Ryan Meikle vs. Jesus Salate

          Josh Rock (11) vs. Gemma Hayter

          Niko Springer vs. Joe Comito

          Daryl Gurney (22) vs. Beau Greaves

          Callan Rydz vs. Patrik Kovacs

          World Darts Championship schedule

          Round One (best of 5 sets)

          Thursday Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Friday Dec. 12 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Friday Dec. 12 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Saturday Dec. 13 from 12.30 GMT

          Four matches

          Saturday Dec. 13 from 7p.m.GMT

          Four matches

          Sunday Dec. 14 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Sunday Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Monday Dec. 15 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Monday Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Tuesday Dec. 16 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Tuesday Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Wednesday Dec. 17 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Wednesday Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Thursday Dec. 18 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Thursday Dec. 18 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Friday Dec. 19 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Friday Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Round Two (best of 5 sets)

          Saturday Dec. 20 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Saturday Dec. 20 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Sunday Dec. 21 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Sunday Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Monday Dec. 22 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Monday Dec. 22 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Tuesday Dec. 23 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Tuesday Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Four matches

          Round Three (best of 7 sets)

          Saturday Dec. 27 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Saturday Dec. 27 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Sunday Dec. 28 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Sunday Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Monday Dec. 29 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Monday Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. GMT

          One match

          Round Four (best of 7 sets)

          Monday Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Two matches

          Tuesday Dec. 30 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Tuesday Dec. 30 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Three matches

          Quarterfinals (best of 9 sets)

          Thursday Jan. 1 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

          Two matches

          Thursday Jan. 1 from 7 p.m. GMT

          Two matches

          Semifinals (best of 11 sets)

          Friday Jan. 2 from 7. 30 p.m. GMT

          Two matches

          Final (best of 13 sets)

          Saturday Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. GMT

          One match

          What is the prize money?

          The 128-player field is competing for a share of the £5 million total prize fund, with the winner taking home a staggering £1 million -- double the amount won by Littler last year.

          Round-by-round breakdown:

          • Winner: £1,000,000

          • Runner-up: £400,000

          • Semifinalists: £200,000

          • Quarterfinalists: £100,000

          • Fourth round: £60,000

          • Third round: £35,000

          • Second round: £25,000

          • First round: £15,000

          • Total: £5,000,000

          Bonus prize money available:

          • Nine-darter: £60,000

          How to watch?

          The World Darts Championship will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in the UK.

          What is the format?

          Matches at the World Darts Championship are decided by legs and sets. As with all PDC tournaments, the games are played in the 501 format, where players look to reduce their score from 501 to zero as efficiently as possible, finishing with a double.

          The highest-score available in a single visit is 180 (three darts in the triple 20), while the fastest way to finish a game is with a nine-dart leg. Each successful finish counts as one leg, and the first player to win three legs secures a set.

          The number of sets required to win varies by round. In the first and second rounds, matches are played in a best-of-five sets format. In the third round and the Round of 16, matches are played to the best of seven sets.

          In the quarterfinals, the winner is determined in a best-of-nine-sets format, while the semifinals are played in a best-of-11-sets match. The final follows a best-of-13-sets format, where the first player to win seven sets is crowned the world champion. -- Keith Jenkins

          Has there been a nine-darter?

          If this year's event is anything like the last one, we may not have to wait long to see nine perfect darts.

          Christian Kist threw one in the opening set of his first-round match 12 months ago. In doing so, the Dutchman picked up a £60,000 bonus.

          His feat was matched by Damon Heta in the third round. The nine-darters weren't enough to take either player through, though, with Kist losing to Madars Razma and Heta succumbing to Luke Woodhouse.

          As if going into the darts history books wasn't enough, tournament sponsors Paddy Power have confirmed that they are repeating last year's initiative of giving £60,000 each to any player who hits a nine-darter and an additional £60,000 to both a randomly-selected member of the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.

          Who are the previous winners?

          Luke Littler won the world championship last year, beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen (2014, 2017, 2019) to do so.

          Littler has a long road ahead to even get close to the 16 managed by the legendary Phil Taylor before his retirement from PDC events in 2018.

          John Part (2003, 2008), Adrian Lewis (2011, 2012), Gary Anderson (2015, 2016) and Peter Wright (2020, 2022) have won two world championships each.

          Dennis Priestley (1994), Raymond van Barneveld (2007), Rob Cross (2018), Gerwyn Price (2021), Michael Smith (2023) and Luke Humphries (2024) have each won one title.

          ESPN's darts page will have all the latest breaking news, features and reaction to the big moments during this year's PDC World Darts Championship.