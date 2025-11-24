World Darts Championship 2025-26: Draw, schedule, how to watch, dates, more

Check out who Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen will face in first round of the PDC World Championships. (1:15)

The nights are drawing in and Christmas decorations are about to go up -- that only means one thing: the World Darts Championship is back.

This year's tournament is the biggest yet, with an expanded 128-player field competing for a share of the £5 million prize fund which contains an eye-popping £1 million cheque for the winner.

Seeded players need to play an extra match to reach the final year -- they are joining from the first round -- and there are five women set to stand behind the oche at Alexandra Palace for the first time.

Fresh from becoming the new world No. 1, defending champion Luke Littler heads to Alexandra Palace as the bookies' favourite, but Luke Humphries has proclaimed that he will secure his second title.

World Darts Championship draw in full

Top half

Luke Littler (1) vs. Darius Labanauskas

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs. David Davies

Joe Cullen (32) vs. Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljovic vs. David Cameron

Damon Heta (16) vs. Steve Lennon

Raymond van Berneveld vs. Stefan Bellmont

Rob Cross (17) vs. Cor Dekker

Ian White vs. Mervyn King

Chris Dobey (8) vs. Xiaochen Zong

Andrew Gilding vs. Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse (25) vs. Boris Krcmar

Martin Lukeman vs. Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price (9) vs. Adam Gawlas

Lukas Wenig vs. Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Joyce (24) vs. Owen Bates

Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Alexis Toylo

Stephen Bunting (4) vs. Sebastian Bialecki

Richard Veenstra vs. Nitin Kumar

Dirk van Duijvenbode (29) vs. Andy Baetens

James Hurrell vs. Stowe Buntz

Martin Schindler (13) vs. Stephen Burton

Keane Barry vs. Tim Pusey

Ryan Searle (20) vs. Chris Landman

Brendan Dolan vs. Travis Dudeney

Jonny Clayton (5) vs. Adam Lipscombe

Dom Taylor vs. Oskar Lukasiak

Michael Smith (28) vs. Lisa Ashton

Niels Zonneveld vs. Haupai Puha

Ross Smith (12) vs. Andreas Harrysson

Thibault Tricole vs. Motomu Sakai

Dave Chisnall (21) vs. Fallon Sherrock

Ricardo Pietreczko vs. Jose De Sousa

Luke Littler won his first world championship thanks to his 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen in last year's final. James Fearn/Getty Images

Bottom half

Luke Humphries (2) vs. Ted Evetts

Jeffrey de Graaf vs. Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman (31) vs. Karel Sedlacek

Gabriel Clemens vs. Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall (15) vs. Lourence Ilagan

Mickey Mansell vs. Leonard Gates

Mike De Decker (18) vs. David Munyua

Kevin Doets vs. Matthew Dennant

James Wade (7) vs. Ryusei Azemoto

Rickey Evans vs. Man Lok Leung

Cameron Menzies (26) vs. Charlie Manby

Matt Campbell vs. Adam Sevada

Gian van Veen (10) vs. Cristo Reyes

Alan Soutar vs. Teemu Harju

Dimitri Van den Bergh (23) vs Darren Beveridge

Madars Razma vs. Jamai van den Herik

Michael van Gerwen (3) vs. Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

William O'Connor vs. Krzysztof Kciuk

Peter Wright (30) vs. Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Kim Huybrechts vs. Arno Merk

Gary Anderson (14) vs. Adam Hunt

Connor Scutt vs. Simon Whitlock

Jermaine Wattimena (19) vs. Dominik Gruellich

Scott Williams vs. Paolo Nebrida

Danny Noppert (6) vs. Jurjen van der Velde

Nick Kenny vs. Justin Hood

Ritchie Edhouse (27) vs. Jonny Tata

Ryan Meikle vs. Jesus Salate

Josh Rock (11) vs. Gemma Hayter

Niko Springer vs. Joe Comito

Daryl Gurney (22) vs. Beau Greaves

Callan Rydz vs. Patrik Kovacs

Luke Humphries begins his world championship campaign against Ted Evetts. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

World Darts Championship schedule

Round One (best of 5 sets)

Thursday Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Friday Dec. 12 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Friday Dec. 12 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Saturday Dec. 13 from 12.30 GMT

Four matches

Saturday Dec. 13 from 7p.m.GMT

Four matches

Sunday Dec. 14 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Sunday Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Monday Dec. 15 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Monday Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Tuesday Dec. 16 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Tuesday Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Wednesday Dec. 17 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Wednesday Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Thursday Dec. 18 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Thursday Dec. 18 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Friday Dec. 19 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Friday Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Round Two (best of 5 sets)

Saturday Dec. 20 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Saturday Dec. 20 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Sunday Dec. 21 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Sunday Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Monday Dec. 22 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Monday Dec. 22 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Tuesday Dec. 23 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Tuesday Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. GMT

Four matches

Round Three (best of 7 sets)

Saturday Dec. 27 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Saturday Dec. 27 from 7 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Sunday Dec. 28 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Sunday Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Monday Dec. 29 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Monday Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. GMT

One match

Round Four (best of 7 sets)

Monday Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. GMT

Two matches

Tuesday Dec. 30 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Tuesday Dec. 30 from 7 p.m. GMT

Three matches

Quarterfinals (best of 9 sets)

Thursday Jan. 1 from 12.30 p.m. GMT

Two matches

Thursday Jan. 1 from 7 p.m. GMT

Two matches

Semifinals (best of 11 sets)

Friday Jan. 2 from 7. 30 p.m. GMT

Two matches

Final (best of 13 sets)

Saturday Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. GMT

One match

What is the prize money?

The 128-player field is competing for a share of the £5 million total prize fund, with the winner taking home a staggering £1 million -- double the amount won by Littler last year.

Round-by-round breakdown:

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-up: £400,000

Semifinalists: £200,000

Quarterfinalists: £100,000

Fourth round: £60,000

Third round: £35,000

Second round: £25,000

First round: £15,000

Total: £5,000,000

Bonus prize money available:

Nine-darter: £60,000

How to watch?

The World Darts Championship will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in the UK.

What is the format?

Matches at the World Darts Championship are decided by legs and sets. As with all PDC tournaments, the games are played in the 501 format, where players look to reduce their score from 501 to zero as efficiently as possible, finishing with a double.

The highest-score available in a single visit is 180 (three darts in the triple 20), while the fastest way to finish a game is with a nine-dart leg. Each successful finish counts as one leg, and the first player to win three legs secures a set.

The number of sets required to win varies by round. In the first and second rounds, matches are played in a best-of-five sets format. In the third round and the Round of 16, matches are played to the best of seven sets.

In the quarterfinals, the winner is determined in a best-of-nine-sets format, while the semifinals are played in a best-of-11-sets match. The final follows a best-of-13-sets format, where the first player to win seven sets is crowned the world champion. -- Keith Jenkins

Has there been a nine-darter?

If this year's event is anything like the last one, we may not have to wait long to see nine perfect darts.

Christian Kist threw one in the opening set of his first-round match 12 months ago. In doing so, the Dutchman picked up a £60,000 bonus.

His feat was matched by Damon Heta in the third round. The nine-darters weren't enough to take either player through, though, with Kist losing to Madars Razma and Heta succumbing to Luke Woodhouse.

As if going into the darts history books wasn't enough, tournament sponsors Paddy Power have confirmed that they are repeating last year's initiative of giving £60,000 each to any player who hits a nine-darter and an additional £60,000 to both a randomly-selected member of the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.

Damon Heta hit a nine-darter in his third-round match against Luke Woodhouse last year. James Fearn/Getty Images

Who are the previous winners?

Luke Littler won the world championship last year, beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen (2014, 2017, 2019) to do so.

Littler has a long road ahead to even get close to the 16 managed by the legendary Phil Taylor before his retirement from PDC events in 2018.

John Part (2003, 2008), Adrian Lewis (2011, 2012), Gary Anderson (2015, 2016) and Peter Wright (2020, 2022) have won two world championships each.

Dennis Priestley (1994), Raymond van Barneveld (2007), Rob Cross (2018), Gerwyn Price (2021), Michael Smith (2023) and Luke Humphries (2024) have each won one title.

ESPN's darts page will have all the latest breaking news, features and reaction to the big moments during this year's PDC World Darts Championship.