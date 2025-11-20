Luke Humphries darts titles, prize money, career history, more

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Humphries is bidding to regain his world championship crown. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

After coming up short last time out, Luke Humphries has his focus set on becoming just the seventh player to have won multiple PDC World Darts Championship titles.

'Cool Hand Luke' has been the only man able to consistently trouble Luke Littler since his emergence in 2023 and is the reigning Premier League and World Masters champion. However, Humphries is on a three-game losing streak in finals.

Humphries relinquished his world No. 1 ranking to Littler after being defeated by 'The Nuke' in the final of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 30-year-old has spoken openly about dealing with anxiety in earlier phases of his career and pointed out the strain that darts' intense schedule places on its stars.

Luke Humphries

D.O.B.: Feb. 11, 1995

Born: Reading, Berkshire

Nickname: 'Cool Hand Luke'

Walk-on song: 'I Predict a Riot' -- Kaiser Chiefs

PDC world ranking: No. 2

Darts sponsor: Red Dragon

What has Luke Humphries won?

Humphries has been one of the most dominant players on tour over the past couple of years, amassing eight major singles titles. He lifted his maiden world championship title in January 2024 after defeating a 16-year-old Littler.

Major televised PDC titles:

World Darts Championship (2024)

World Matchplay (2024)

World Grand Prix (2023)

Grand Slam of Darts (2023)

Players Championship Finals x2 (2023, 2024)

World Masters (2025)

Premier League (2025)

Other titles:

World Cup of Darts -- alongside Michael Smith (2024)

World Series of Darts x2

European Tour x8

Players Championships x4

PDC World Youth Championship (2019)

Luke Humphries triumphed over Luke Littler in the final of the 2024 World Darts Championship. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Luke Humphries' other achievements

Awarded an MBE in King Charles' birthday honours list for services to darts

Set a new European Tour 180s record in 2023, scoring 160 maximums in one Euro Tour season - breaking Michael van Gerwen's previous record

Recorded a 118.43 average in a 2025 Premier League match vs Stephen Bunting, which ranks in the top five managed by a player in tournament history

How many nine-darters has Luke Humphries thrown?

'Cool Hand Luke' has thrown seven recorded nine-darters, with two coming in televised events this year.

Humphries achieved perfection on Night 5 of the Premier League but was unable to get the better of Rob Cross as he fell to a 6-4 quarterfinal defeat in Brighton.

He hit his second nine-dart finish to clinch victory over Michael Smith in the group stage of the Grand Slam of Darts on Nov. 9.

PDC Order of Merit

Humphries lost his No. 1 ranking to Littler after 'The Nuke' made it all the way to the final of the Grand Slam.