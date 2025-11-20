Michael van Gerwen darts titles, prize money, career history, more

Open Extended Reactions

Michael van Gerwen has won the second most world championships in PDC history. James Fearn/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen is heading to Alexandra Palace looking to win his fourth PDC World Darts Championship title.

Van Gerwen's status as a darts legend is secure but the instantly recognisable Dutchman has struggled for consistency in recent years and failed to qualify for the Player Championship Finals in November.

He was already outside the qualifying spots for the tournament when he opted to skip the last three qualifying events, saying he wanted to focus on his family amid recent personal upheaval.

However, Van Gerwen's run to last year's world championship final -- where he fell short against the phenomenon that is Luke Littler -- proves he still has the ability to challenge for, and perhaps win, the sport's biggest prizes.

Micahel van Gerwen

D.O.B.: April 25, 1989

Born: Vlijmen, Netherlands

Nickname: 'MVG', Mighty Mike', 'The Green Machine'

Walk-on song: " Seven Nation Army" - The White Stripes

PDC world ranking: No. 3

Darts sponsor: Winmau

What has Michael van Gerwen won?

Michael van Gerwen's sensational run of tournament victories between 2013 and around 2021 is one of darts' longest dominant streaks. He has won every major PDC event and the three world titles.

However, Van Gerwen has lost more world championship finals than he has won. He was beaten by Phil Taylor in 2013, Gary Anderson in 2016, Peter Wright in 2020 and in an all time classic against Michael Smith in 2023.

Major televised PDC titles:

World Championship x3 (2014, 2017, 2019)

Premier League x7 (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023)

World Masters x5 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

UK Open x3 (2015, 2016, 2020)

World Matchplay x3 (2015, 2016, 2022)

World Grand Prix x6 (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)

European Championship x4 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Grand Slam of Darts x3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

Players Championship Finals x7 (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022)

Other titles:

PDC World Cup of Darts -- alongside Raymond van Barneveld (2019)

Champions League of Darts (2019)

World Series of Darts Finals x6 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025)

World Series of Darts x16

European Tour x38

Players Championships x36

BDO World Masters (2006)

Michael van Gerwen is one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen. Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen's other achievements

Has won the second most PDC world titles in history -- trailing only Phil Taylor's 14 (Taylor also won two BDO World Championships)

By winning his second world title in 2017, 'MVG' held all seven PDC major ranking titles at the same time

Held the world No. 1 ranking for more than 2,500 days between 2014 and 2021

Record holder for the highest televised three-dart average -- 123.40, thrown in the Premier League against Michael Smith in 2016

Won the BDO World Masters at the age of 17 in 2006

How many nine-darters has Michael van Gerwen thrown?

The Dutchman's 30 recorded nine-dart finishes mean he is considered the king of the nine-darter. He threw 10 televised nine-dart finishes between 2007 and 2023, winning more than £25,000 in bonus prize money.

He threw his most recent in the Players Championship Finals against Luke Humphries on Nov. 26, 2023 via the common T20 x3; T20 x3; T20, T19, D12 route. He had also hit a nine-darter against Humphries one month earlier at the World Series Finals.

Van Gerwen was also involved in what is considered the greatest leg in darts history when he watched Michael Smith hit a nine-darter in the world championship final in 2023 having just missed a throw at double to hit a nine-dart finish himself.

PDC Order of Merit

Van Gerwen at the head of the chasing pack that is looking to close the gap to Humphries and Littler.