World number one Luke Humphries reached the semi-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts with a 16-8 victory over Michael Smith on Friday.

Humphries was pegged back to 7-7 as Smith staged a thrilling fightback from 4-0 down in their last-eight clash in Wolverhampton but he won nine of the last 10 legs to finish in convincing fashion.

He will play another former world champion in Gerwyn Price for a place in the final after the Welshman beat Ricky Evans 16-9.

The other two quarter-finals take place on Saturday with current world champion Luke Littler facing Northern Ireland's Josh Rock and German Lukas Wenig playing Dutchman Danny Noppert.