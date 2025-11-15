        <
          Luke Humphries beats Michael Smith to reach Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals

          Michael Cooper/PDC
            Nov 15, 2025, 09:14 AM

            World number one Luke Humphries reached the semi-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts with a 16-8 victory over Michael Smith on Friday.

            Humphries was pegged back to 7-7 as Smith staged a thrilling fightback from 4-0 down in their last-eight clash in Wolverhampton but he won nine of the last 10 legs to finish in convincing fashion.

            He will play another former world champion in Gerwyn Price for a place in the final after the Welshman beat Ricky Evans 16-9.

            The other two quarter-finals take place on Saturday with current world champion Luke Littler facing Northern Ireland's Josh Rock and German Lukas Wenig playing Dutchman Danny Noppert.