World Darts Championship: Fan to throw nine darts for £180,000 prize

The lucky individual will have to bear the pressure of the onlooking Alexandra Palace and the millions watching from home.

A member of the public will have the opportunity to win £180,000 if they can score 180 from a maximum of nine darts before this year's PDC World Darts Championship final, it has been announced.

The randomly-selected individual will step up in front of a rowdy Alexandra Palace crowd before the sport's showpiece event on Jan. 3, 2026.

The challenge, organised by tournament sponsors Paddy Power and dubbed "Darts of Destiny", is designed to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

To accomplish the challenge, the participant will require an average score of at least 20 with each dart. If successful, they will earn almost double that of players who reach the quarterfinal stage of the world championship.

The feat is not to be confused with a nine-darter -- a leg in which a player reduces their score from 501 to 0 with nine perfect darts. A total of 16 nine-darters have been thrown in the history of the PDC world championship, with two of them achieved last year by Christian Kist and Damon Heta, respectively.

How do you enter?

The lucky individual will be selected at random from anyone who enters via the Darts of Destiny Just Giving page.

It does not matter how much you donate or how many times you do it -- each person's donation will only count as one entry into the draw.

Is there another way to win money at Alexandra Palace?

A member of the public will have to average a score of at least 20 with each of their nine darts to get their hands on the prize money. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

This challenge is a first of its kind in world championship history but the tournament does have previous with randomly-selected players winning prize money.

Last year, Paddy Power introduced a nine-dart bonus where every nine-darter saw the player, a randomly selected fan present in the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK each receive £60,000. It has been confirmed that the initiative will return at this year's event.

The bookmaker will also continue to donate £1000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit during the tournament.