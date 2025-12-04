Alexandra Palace's wild history: Fire, wartime prison... and the World Darts Championship

Check out who Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen will face in first round of the PDC World Championships. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

After almost 20 years at Alexandra Palace, it's hard to imagine that the World Darts Championship could be anywhere else.

The 'Ally Pally' is one London's most treasured venues and is a key destination for sports fans the world over come December.

Yet, it was almost destroyed as soon as it was built.

First constructed in 1873, the Ally Pally was opened on May 24 and then almost completely destroyed by a fire 16 days later.

After the PDC announced that the World Darts Championship will remain at the famous venue until at least 2031, ESPN pays tribute to the famous old arena.

- World Darts Championship draw: Littler, Humphries learn Round 1 opponents

- What is the World Darts Championship 2025-26 prize money? All-time stats

- World Darts Championship: Draw, schedule, how to watch, dates, more

Built, burnt, and built again

A portrait of the fire at the original Alexandra Palace in June 9, 1873. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After the fire destroyed the entire building bar the outer walls, Alexandra Palace was quickly rebuilt and within the new building was a concert hall, art galleries, a museum and a large theatre.

The Alexandra Palace as we know it today was re-opened on May 1, 1875, and some of the bye laws that were first brought in at that time still exist today.

For example, it is forbidden to graze your bull on palace grounds without consent from trustees, and should you be riding a horse, you better make sure it is going at less than eight miles per hour.

And needless to say, shaking or beating any carpet is strictly forbidden in any part of the park or palace.

It celebrated its 150th birthday two years ago, with a very appropriate hat and balloon added to the 'Angel of Plenty' that watches over north London from the building's roof.

Skiing inside the 'Ally Pally'

S&G/PA Images via Getty Images

Alexandra Palace relationship with sport dates back all the way to Queen Victoria's reign.

In 1895, the first ever official women's club football match in England was played on palace grounds, in which the 'north' team defeated the 'south' team 7-1.

Some of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport have also played at Alexandra Palace -- W.G. Grace, Jack Hobbs and Donald Bradman all played there, showing the importance as a sporting hub from a young age of the palace.

It has even hosted indoor skiing in 1960.

Internment camp in World War II

More than 3,000 people were detained at Alexandra Palace during the First World War. Central Press/Getty Images

The day after Britain declared war on Germany in 1914, the government passed the Aliens Restriction Act. The legislation required Austrian, Hungarian and German men between the ages of 17 and 55 to be interned. More than 3,000 such individuals were detained at Alexandra Palace during the First World War.

In World War Two, 'Ally Pally' -- as it had been coined by then by actress Gracie Fields -- hosted refugees from Belgium and the Netherlands.

Either side of the Second World War, the palace was used by the BBC as their production and transmission centre, which lasted until 1956, though was paused between 1939 and 1945, when it was used to jam German bomber's navigation systems.

Musical hotspot

Madonna performed on stage at the BRIT awards in 1995 at the Alexandra Palace. JMEnternational/Redferns

It is not just sport that has been at the heart of the Alexandra Palace's history -- music has, and continues to, fill the venue's schedule.

Between 1993 and 1995, it was the home of the BRIT awards and in the summer of 2025 saw Iggy Pop and the Kaiser Chiefs perform.

In 1998, the ice rink was used by Robbie Williams to record the music video for his hit "She's The One."

The Great Hall has previously hosted concerts by the Rolling Stones, Madonna and Led Zeppelin.

The summer of 2026 it will host lead singer of The Verve Richard Ashcroft and The Streets, as well as Wet Leg.

Home of the World Darts Championship

Phil Taylor celebrated a record 15th world title at the Alexandra Palace in 2010. John Gichigi/Getty Images

Undoubtedly, though, the main thing people associate with 'Ally Pally' is the World Darts Championship.

The PDC World Darts Championship was held at the Circus Tavern in Essex before 2008, but in the 17 years since it was first held in the Grade II listed venue in north London, it has become what Twickenham is to rugby or Lord's is to cricket.

It has been home to some of the very best moments in the history of the sport, from the back end of Phil 'The Power' Taylor's dominance all the way though to Like Littler's triumph aged 17 last year.

Canadian John Part won the second of his two titles in the first world championship held at the palace, beating Kirk Shepard 7-2.

John Part was the first winner of the World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace. PA Images via Getty Images

He is one of only two non-Brits to taste victory at Alexandra Palace, alongside Michael van Gerwen, who triumphed in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The Dutchman has also been runner-up four times, in 2013, 2020, 2023 and 2025, with the latter two in particular featuring moments that have entered darting folklore.

Michael Smith beat Michael van Gerwen in one of the most iconic finals in darts history. Luke Walker/Getty Images

Van Gerwen fought hard with Michael Smith and competed in the what is widely regarded as the best leg of all time and the iconic "I can't spake" commentary line from Wayne Mardle.

Both players were on for a nine-darter but Van Gerwen narrowly missed his attempt at the double. But Smith did not make the same error and took a 2-1 lead in the second set, with a nine-darter that instantly went viral as he secured a 7-4 victory.

Luke Littler won the 2025 World Darts Championship, beating Michael Van Gerwen to become the youngest ever champion. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Then came Luke Littler. The prodigy was beaten aged 16 in the 2024 final by countryman Luke Humphries but overcame Van Gerwen aged 17 years and 347 days old last time out, becoming the youngest world champion in history by almost four years.