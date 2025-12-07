New Luke Littler? Mitchell Lawrie, 15, 'the future of darts'

2025 PDC World Champion Luke Littler reels in a massive fish as he takes a break from darts. (0:27)

Mitchell Lawrie became the first teenager to reach the WDF World Darts Championship on Sunday.

But Lawrie, aged 15, was unable to leave Lakeside with the trophy after losing 6-3 in the final to Jimmy van Schie.

The Scot made history on Saturday when he beat Jenson Walker in the semifinal to become the first teenager to qualify for a WDF World Darts Championship final.

Lawrie then beat Florian Preis 4-2 in the World Youth final on Sunday.

"I don't think it has really sunk in yet. It's everything I have worked all year for," he said after winning the Youth title.

"I went off the boil for two sets. In those sets, I was having okay legs but couldn't find the treble.

"Time, money, the places I've went. It's unbelievable. It feels worth it. I am so happy that I've won, I'm over the moon. I don't think I'll stop smiling for weeks!"

However, he was unable to claim a second trophy in the WDF World Darts Championship final despite taking a 3-0 lead on Sunday night.

The victorious Van Schie told S4C: "He is such a phenomenal player. He's a power scorer, so mature for his age and the sky is the limit for him.

"I had to keep fighting. I had to keep believing in myself. He's such a phenomenal player. He's the future of darts."

The tournaments that Lawrie competed in are organised by the World Darts Federation, a different governing body to the PDC World Darts Championship, where Luke Littler made his name.

Littler, now 18, returns on Dec. 11 to Alexandra Palace to defend the world championship that he won a year ago. He is also ranked at No. 1 in the world by the PDC.

But the pipeline of teenage talent from Britain looks set to continue with Lawrie.