World Darts Championship: Jonny Clayton holds his nerve to reach last-16

Open Extended Reactions

Jonny Clayton was taken to the limit by Niels Zonneveld before moving into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship for a fifth successive year.

Clayton had to be somewhere near his best in a nip-and-tuck third round affair, in which the Welshman moved a set up three times only for Zonneveld to level on each occasion.

But the fifth seed held his nerve to clean sweep the deciding set and claim a 4-3 triumph, where he hit 11 180s and averaged 98.44 to his left-handed Dutch opponent's 99.36.

Zonneveld had knocked out former world champion Michael Smith to reach this stage and Clayton said afterwards on Sky Sports: "I was thinking 'Niels, please let me win this, please!'"

Johnny Clayton secured his spot in the World Darts Championship round of 16. Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Clayton might be a regular in the fourth round but he has never progressed beyond the quarterfinals at Alexandra Palace and the four-time major winner knows he must improve to break his duck.

He added: "I'm going to prove myself, I've had a few down years. Hopefully I'm going the right way. I'm looking forward to every time I walk on this stage and I feel good.

"There's a lot of loose darts, low scores. I need to get rid of them. You need those two treble visits and the more I get used to that and keep doing that then it gives me a little bit more of a chance."

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money, more

- David Munyua wants 'life-changing' World Darts Championship run to transform African darts

- World Darts Championship 2026: Best fancy dress at Alexandra Palace

Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski survived three match darts to overcome Gerwyn Price's conqueror Wesley Plaisier 4-3.

Plaisier went 3-1 up and might have wrapped up victory in the sixth set but could not land the killer blow and Ratajski hit back to record a fine win and set up a showdown against Luke Woodhouse, who was given few problems in beating Andrew Gilding 4-1.