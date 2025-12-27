World Darts Championship loses highest seed so far as Stephen Bunting exits to James Hurrell

Open Extended Reactions

James Hurrell beat Stephen Bunting to knock out the highest seed of the tournament so far. Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

The World Darts Championship lost its highest seed so far as Stephen Bunting was knocked out by James Hurrell at Alexandra Palace on Saturday night.

Needing 100 to secure the win in the sixth leg, Hurell made no mistake and secured one of the upsets of the tournament with a 4-3 victory.

With a 98 average -- compared to Bunting's 91 -- Hurrell won 18 legs to his opponents 12 to knock out the tournament's 4th seed.

In the final leg, Hurrell was on 100 after 12 darts and secured his spot in the fourth round with his second dart at double 20.

The Englishman will face either Martin Schindler or Ryan Searle in the next round.

Luke Littler faces Mensur Suljovic in the final match of the day in hopes to defend his World Darts Championship title.