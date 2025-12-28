World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Gian van Veen faces Madars Razma

Luke Littler has revealed that he hopes to achieve a nine-darter in the next round of the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship (1:14)

Luke Littler hopeful the nine-darter will come in soon (1:14)

We're getting to the business end of the World Championship and Sunday's evening session sees three contenders step up the oche at Alexandra Palace and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Gian van Veen is looking to build upon his second round triumph in which he posted a tournament-best 108 average. Luke Humphries faces a potentially-tricky task in the form of Gabriel Clemens, while Michael van Gerwen takes on Arno Merk in the last match of the night.

The afternoon session saw Gary Anderson prevail in a thrilling contest against Jermaine Wattimena and Rob Cross set up a fourth-round meeting with Luke Littler.

Sunday's matches and results

Afternoon session

(13) Martin Schindler 0-4 (20) Ryan Searle

(16) Damon Heta 0-4 (17) Rob Cross

(14) Gary Anderson 4-3 (19) Jermaine Wattimena

Evening session

(10) Gian van Veen vs. Madars Razma

(2) Luke Humphries vs. Gabriel Clemens

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs. Arno Merk

This year's World Championship is the biggest yet -- it started with a record-breaking 128 players and the winner will pocket a cheque for £1 million.

Littler took home £500,000 for winning last year's tournament and he is the re-hot favourite with the bookies to lift the Sid Waddell trophy once again on Jan. 3.

His task has been made easier by the fact several seeds have already come and gone, with the likes of Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting falling by the wayside.