          World Darts Championship: Van Gerwen scoffs at Merk 'contest', Humphries battles past Clemens

          play
          Luke Humphries: It was important I was 3-0 up vs. Gabriel Clemens (1:31)

          Former World Champion Luke Humphries reacts to surviving a massive scare from Gabriel Clemens. (1:31)

          • PA
          Dec 28, 2025, 11:14 PM

          World No. 2 Luke Humphries survived a scare against German Gabriel Clemens before booking his place in the fourth round of the World Championship.

          The 2024 champion was almost taken to a deciding set after a stunning fightback from Clemens at Alexandra Palace but held his nerve to edge through 4-2 on Sunday.

          There was no hint of the drama to come as Humphries eased through the opening two sets and then took a tight third.

          Yet a brilliant 125 checkout -- bull, 25, bull -- from Clemens in that third set sparked a revival which saw the underdog pull it back to 3-2.

          At 2-2 in the sixth set Clemens then had three darts to level the match but he was unable to take them and Humphries capitalised to finish the job.

          He celebrated victory with a huge roar of relief, leaving Clemens -- who averaged 101.49 -- to reflect on what might have been.

          Humphries told Sky Sports: "When I had that double to go 3-0 up I thought I had control and I don't feel like I dropped off.

          "Gabriel got a lot better and really made me work hard for it. If that double hadn't gone in and it had been 3-3... I'm panicking.

          "For me to get that double -- you've seen the celebration there at the end -- it means a lot. That could be the difference between being a two-time world champion and not."

          A crowd including Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison and Ryder Cup golfers Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton also saw three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen beat Arno Merk 4-1.

          The Dutchman, who averaged 99.7, produced some of his best play at the tournament so far as he overcame the in-form German to set up a clash with Scottish veteran Gary Anderson.

          Van Gerwen later claimed he had not been challenged and still had plenty of room for improvement.

          He said: "Was it a contest? Not for me. I played too well today [for] him. We all know what he is capable of but I played good today.

          "I think I had more in my power if I wanted to but I didn't need it. Overall I think I played an OK game."

          Elsewhere, Dutchman Gian Van Veen underlined his credentials with a 4-1 win over Madars Razma of Latvia.

          Earlier On Sunday, two-time champion Anderson, 55, maintained his impressive form by holding his nerve in the deciding set to beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-3.

          Dutchman Wattimena saved four match darts in total, while Anderson missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the decider before sealing a thrilling win.

          Rob Cross, another past winner, thrashed Damon Heta 4-0 to book a date with reigning champion Luke Littler while Devon's Ryan Searle beat German No. 1 Martin Schindler 4-0.