World Darts Championship: Van Gerwen scoffs at Merk 'contest', Humphries battles past Clemens

World No. 2 Luke Humphries survived a scare against German Gabriel Clemens before booking his place in the fourth round of the World Championship.

The 2024 champion was almost taken to a deciding set after a stunning fightback from Clemens at Alexandra Palace but held his nerve to edge through 4-2 on Sunday.

There was no hint of the drama to come as Humphries eased through the opening two sets and then took a tight third.

Yet a brilliant 125 checkout -- bull, 25, bull -- from Clemens in that third set sparked a revival which saw the underdog pull it back to 3-2.

At 2-2 in the sixth set Clemens then had three darts to level the match but he was unable to take them and Humphries capitalised to finish the job.

He celebrated victory with a huge roar of relief, leaving Clemens -- who averaged 101.49 -- to reflect on what might have been.