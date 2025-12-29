Stephen Bunting reveals his son received online abuse in wake of World Championship exit

Stephen Bunting reflects on the negative reaction he received before booking his third-round spot at the World Darts Championship. (1:38)

Stephen Bunting has revealed his 13-year-old son has been a victim of online abuse.

Tobias Bunting was in the crowd at Alexandra Palace as his father, the fourth seed, was knocked out in the third round of the World Championship by James Hurrell.

Bunting said in a post on X that his family have been hurt by the social media trolling.

"Hi guys, sorry I've had a few days away from my socials, but I just needed a small bit of time after my game to recover and rest," the 40-year-old wrote.

"I love my family so much and they give me massive motivation to continue this journey. I still believe I have a lot to give darts over the rest of my career and I want to make them forever proud.

"They see the negative comments and do their best to make sure I don't see them and even Toby has had some hate from some of the trolls online which really is hurtful for us as a family.

"Toby is one of the nicest kids you could wish to meet and I'll be doing a lot more social stuff with him this coming year."

