World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Gian van Veen leads Charlie Manby

Justin Hood believes he now has enough money to open a Chinese restaurant after reaching the quarterfinals. (0:33)

After Luke Littler battled his way into the quarterfinals on Monday, it's time for his most capable rivals to attempt to follow him into the last eight and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Gian van Veen is tipped by many to go all the way at Alexandra Palace but he will have the crowd against him when he faces 20-year-old Charlie Manby. Michael van Gerwen always saves his best for this time of year but he is bound to be pushed by Gary Anderson in what should prove to be the match of the night.

Luke Humphries proved his title credentials after coming through an epic in the third round against Gabriel Clemens and will look to do so again as he takes on Kevin Doets.

Tuesday's matches and results

Afternoon session

(25) Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

(5) Jonny Clayton 4-2 Andreas Harrysson

Justin Hood 4-0 (11) Josh Rock

Evening session

Charlie Manby vs. (10) Gian van Veen

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs. (14) Gary Anderson

(2) Luke Humphries vs. Kevin Doets

Justin Hood's spellbinding 4-0 win over Josh Rock was the story of the afternoon session as the 32-year-old came extraordinarily close to finishing the match with a 100% record on the outer ring.

This year's World Championship is the biggest yet -- it started with a record-breaking 128 players and the winner will pocket a cheque for £1 million.

Littler took home £500,000 for winning last year's tournament and he is the re-hot favourite with the bookies to lift the Sid Waddell trophy once again on Jan. 3.