        <
        >

          World Darts Championship: Record-breaking Justin Hood earns career-best payday

          play
          Luke Littler admits he lost his head after Rob Cross win (0:36)

          Luke Littler reflects on giving some back to a hostile Ally Pally crowd after beating Rob Cross. (0:36)

          • PA
          Dec 30, 2025, 05:05 PM

          Underdog Justin Hood reeled off a record 11 consecutive doubles en route to a stunning 4-0 win over Josh Rock in the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

          The 32-year-old debutant continued his stunning run in the tournament and only missed his first double when he threw for the match at 2-0 up in the fourth set.

          He stepped back to take out the match on a 119 finish in the following leg, guaranteeing a career-best payday of at least £100,000 and taking him closer to his dream of opening a Chinese restaurant.

          Hood, playing his first season on the PDC tour, said in his on-stage interview: "It's not a fairytale -- I know what I can do and it's nice to prove it up there.

          "The only time I had a bit of nerves was when I was throwing the leg before [the last one]. I'm not used to this. I usually get hate messages. This is mad."

          Hood set the tone for the tie when he won the first set with an 11-dart break of throw, leaving 11th seed Rock to watch on with wonder as he stormed to victory, finishing with a 101 average and 10 180s.

          - World Darts Championship nine-darter: The magic behind the perfect leg
          - You pay for my prize money': Luke Littler reacts to boos after beating Rob Cross
          - World Darts Championship: Charlie Manby upsets Ricky Evans to continue dream run

          Jonny Clayton confirmed his rise to fourth in the world after hitting back from a set down to defeat Sweden's Andreas Harrysson in their last-16 clash.

          Harrysson paid the price for failing to take his chances after leading 2-1 and also missing four darts to re-establish his one-set lead at 3-2.

          Clayton said: "There's a lot of things on my mind and moving to world number four was one of them.

          "Every time I looked up, Andreas was hitting doubles. It was tough, I didn't play my best and had a lot of loose darts, but that's what pressure does to you."

          Krzysztof Ratajski is also through to the quarter-finals after pulling away to defeat Luke Woodhouse 4-2.