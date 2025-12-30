World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson knocks out Michael van Gerwen

Open Extended Reactions

Gary Anderson beat Michael van Gerwen in the fourth round. Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images.

Gary Anderson has knocked Michael van Gerwen out of the World Darts Championship after a convincing 4-1 win.

The Scot started the better of the two former champions, opening up a 2-0 lead. Van Gerwen did pull one set back only for Anderson to rattle off the next two to wrap up victory.

Both men averaged a hair under 100, with van Gerwen slightly out-throwing his opponent in defeat by a margin of 99.8 vs 99.1

Anderson, though, was in imperious form when it came to maximums, throwing 11 180s compared to eight for van Gerwen.

Finishes were a problem for the Dutch No. 3 seed. His doubles percentage of 31% was beaten by Anderson on 38% while his highest checkout was 80, Anderson topping out at 101.

The Scottish two-time champion progresses to the quarterfinal stage where he will meet Justin Hood.