World Darts Championship quarterfinals LIVE: Ryan Seale faces Jonny Clayton

Justin Hood believes he now has enough money to open a Chinese restaurant after reaching the quarterfinals. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

The World Darts Champinship quarterfinals get underway as the first darts of 2026 are thrown, and you can follow live with ESPN.

The session kicks off with Ryan Seale hoping to upset Jonny Clayton before a scintillating clash between Gary Anderson and future Chinese restauranter Justin Hood.

The evening session will see Luke Littler take on Krzysztof Ratajski -- but what atmosphere will he be greeted with? A matchup between Luke Humphries and Gian van Veen will round off the night.

Tune in for live updates below.

Schedule

Afternoon session

(20) Ryan Searle vs. (5) Jonny Clayton

(14) Gary Anderson vs. Justin Hood

Evening session (from 7.15 p.m. GMT)

(1) Luke Littler vs. Krzysztof Ratajski

(2) Luke Humphries vs. (10) Gian van Veen

- How 'The Nuke' changed darts like Tiger Woods changed golf

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money, more