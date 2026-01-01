World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Anderson beats Hood before Littler plays

Justin Hood believes he now has enough money to open a Chinese restaurant after reaching the quarterfinals. (0:33)

We know the identity of two of our World Championship semifinalists and we're set to see if the top two-ranked players on the planet can take the last couple of spots -- you can follow it all live with ESPN.

It is a fantastic starter for the evening session: Luke Littler take on Krzysztof Ratajski -- but what atmosphere will he be greeted with?

A matchup between Luke Humphries and Gian van Veen will round off the night.

Tune in for live updates below.

Thursday's matches and results

Afternoon session

(20) Ryan Searle 5-2 Jonny Clayton

(14) Gary Anderson 5-2 Justin Hood

Evening session

(1) Luke Littler vs. Krzysztof Ratajski

(2) Luke Humphries vs. (10) Gian van Veen

Earlier on Thursday, Ryan Searle's streak of not dropping a single set at this tournament was finally broken when he took on Jonny Clayton, but it won't matter much to him as he earned a 5-2 victory.

Then Gary Anderson took to the stage to end the dream run of (future Chinese restauranter) Justin Hood. It was a vintage Anderson performance in which he averaged 100+ in the final three sets and secured a 5-2 win.