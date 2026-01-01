World Darts Championship: Luke Littler sails through to semifinals after crushing Krzysztof Ratajski

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler is two wins away from defending his World Darts Championship after dismantling Krzysztof Ratajski 5-0 in a one-sided quarterfinal at Alexandra Palace.

The unfancied Ratajski had made a surprise run to the last eight but was no match for Littler on Thursday despite a respectable 97 average, with the 18-year-old continuing to find form as he advances through the tournament.

Littler hit 10 180s on his way to victory, winning 15 legs to five, and will face Ryan Searle in the semifinals after he knocked out Jonny Clayton earlier in the day.

Luke Littler sailed through to the semifinals on Thursday Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

- World Darts Championship: Results, schedule, prize money, more

- World Darts Championship nine-darter: The magic behind the perfect leg

- What is the World Darts Championship 2026 prize money? All-time stats