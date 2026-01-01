Gian van Veen relishing World Darts Championship semifinal clash with 'idol' Gary Anderson

Gian van Veen speaks after his win over Luke Humphries in quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Gian van Veen has said he is relishing the opportunity to face his "idol" Gary Anderson in the semifinals of the World Championship after producing a masterful display that knocked Luke Humphries out of the tournament.

Van Veen was 13 when Anderson won the second of his back-to-back titles in 2016.

Anderson's run to the last four at the age of 55 has been one of the stories of this year's tournament and he is seeking to become only the third man in history to win three World Championship titles.

"Gary's played a fantastic tournament so far. So have I. So I'm just going to enjoy the game," Van Veen, who is struggling with a cold, told a news conference on Thursday.

"Before the tournament, all the pressure was on my first game. Once I got that victory, all the pressure was off my shoulders and I was just happy to win my first ever game here. And then for the rest of the tournament, I felt not nervous at all. Even before tonight, I didn't feel any pressure. I think that showed.

"And tomorrow is going to be a great day against Gary. As I said, my idol. So I'm really looking forward to sharing the biggest stage of them all here with him tomorrow. And hopefully it's going to be a great game."

Gian van Veen was too good for a misfiring Luke Humphries in their quarterfinal clash on Thursday. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Van Veen put in an outstanding performance to get the better of Humphries, averaging 105.41 and posting a 55.2% checkout percentage.

His progress to the World Championship semifinals see him provisionally rise to No. 3 in the world rankings and almost guarantees him a place in the 2026 Premier League.

"Is there a rule that the top four automatically qualifies? Then very exciting," Van Veen said. "Until I get the email or the phone call that I'm going to be in, I'm not 100% sure, but it's really looking good. So very excited, of course.

"Playing the top of the other seven players in the world, it's week in, week out. It's very exciting. Couldn't even dream about it growing up, so really look forward to that."

- Littler crushes Ratajski, Van Veen trounces Luke Humphries

- Ryan Searle opens up on rare eye condition after quarterfinal victory

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money, more

Thursday's victory also means Van Veen has taken Michael van Gerwen's status as the Dutch No. 1 -- a ranking the three-time world champion had held since 2012.

"Of course, everyone said it before the year, but with the prize money increases in the World Championship are going to have a lot of effect on the rankings. But to still be in the semifinals, Dutch No. 1 now and No. 3 in the world, it's an amazing feeling," Van Veen said.

"I couldn't even dream about it when I was a little kid, especially as a Dutchman. You always looked up to Raymond van Barneveld and then later against Michael Van Gerwen. So yeah, it's amazing."

The winner of Van Veen's meeting with Anderson will face either Luke Littler or Ryan Searle in Saturday's World Championship final.