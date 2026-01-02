World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Luke Littler leads Ryan Searle in semifinal showdown

Gian van Veen speaks after his win over Luke Humphries in quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship. (1:23)

More than three weeks after 128 players began their quests for glory at Alexandra Palace, just four remain in contention: Luke Littler, Ryan Searle, Gian van Veen and Gary Anderson.

Littler and Searle's semifinal clash is up first, with 'Heavy Metal' looking to continue upsetting the odds and dethrone the reigning champion and world No. 1.

Then the mightily impressive Gian van Veen takes on his "idol" Gary Anderson in a battle between the old school and the next generation.

Semifinal matches and results

(1) Luke Littler vs. (20) Ryan Searle

(10) Gian van Veen vs. (14) Gary Anderson

This year's World Championship is the biggest yet, with an initial 128-player field competing for a share of the £5 million total prize pot.

One of Littler, Searle, Van Veen or Anderson will be pocketing a £1 million cheque when the winning dart is thrown in the final on Jan. 3. 'The Nuke' took home £500,000 for winning last year's tournament.

This year's World Championship has been notable for the number of seeds failing to make it to the latter stages and the emergence of a new star in Justin Hood. Elsewhere, Ryan Searle and Gary Anderson have hit a rich vein of form that has seen them comfortably defeat their more fancied opponents.