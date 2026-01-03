World Darts Championship final LIVE: Luke Littler vs. Gian van Veen latest updates

Luke Littler reacts to his win over Ryan Searle to reach his third consecutive World Darts Championship final. (1:40)

After 23 days, 126 matches and plenty of drama, the final of the World Darts Championship has arrived, and you can follow it live with ESPN's live blog.

Defending champion Luke Littler takes on Gian van Veen two years after they met in the final of the World Youth Championship.

That day, Littler came out on top, and he is favoured to do so again tonight at the Alexandra Palace. But don't rule out Van Veen -- the Dutch 23-year-old reached this stage by overpowering Gary Anderson in a semifinal thriller.

History is potentially on offer tonight. Should he win, Littler would become the first player since Anderson in 2016 to win back-to-back world titles and become just the fourth player to do so in history.

It would be some achievement for Van Veen to stun Littler, who owns the highest tournament average (103.69 vs. Van Veen's 100.47).

But he is not to be ruled out. Resilience under pressure is part of his story -- he has admitted that only relatively recently, he was contemplating his future in the sport.

"I remember three or four years ago I was in Barnsley in the Metrodome and I was struggling with dartitis. I was crying at the table and look at me four years later. It's all been worth it," Van Veen said.