World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler's win sees return of Ally Pally wasp

The wasp made a return to Ally Pally for the final. Getty

Luke Littler's biggest obstacle in his bid for a second successive World Championship title was the return of the Ally Pally wasp.

The flying insect was the pest of the first week of the tournament, but has been absent over recent days.

However, it was back with a vengeance on Saturday night as it made a beeline for Littler during the fifth set of his final with Gian van Veen.

The teenager was flying towards his second-successive title when it disrupted his throw.

The wasp flew around both players and referee George Noble before eventually being wafted away.

Littler was briefly distracted, but recovered his composure to seal a fourth set on the bounce and take a 4-1 lead. He went to win 7-1 and claim back-to-back titles along with the prize money of £1 million.

The wasp's presence has been a big talking point throughout the tournament.

Buzzing around the oche, it has been in the thick of the action.

It got a little too close when it got hit by a dart, while Martin Lukeman appeared to be stung and Jurjen van der Velde arrived on stage with a can of insect spray.

Kenyan vet David Munyua then tried to adopt it as a good luck charm, having earlier swatted it away from his face.