Premier League Darts 2026: Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton join Luke Littler, more as full line-up revealed

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Gian van Veen Getty

The likes of Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen will battle Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price in the 2026 Premier League darts after the full line-up was confirmed on Monday.

Littler, Van Gerwen, along with Luke Humphries and beaten World Darts Championship finalist Gian van Veen all learned all their opponents -- with some surprising absentees.

Danny Noppert misses out despite a stellar 2025, as do beaten WDC semifinalists Gary Anderson -- despite being ranked sixth on the Order of Merit -- and Ryan Searle.

Full 2026 Premier League darts line-up

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton

Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock

Gerwyn Price

Qualification was automatically earned by the top four players in the PDC order of merit - Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen.

The other four players were wildcard selections made by the Professional Darts Corporation.

PDC chairman Matt Porter told Sky Sports before their wildcard selections were confirmed: "We always look for the players that we feel have delivered consistently. It is important. A lot of players deliver once but you have to show you can compete at the top level on a regular basis.

"You have to show you've got real star quality. Most importantly, we don't want to rush it. We don't want to put somebody in before they're ready because that could be a real negative step for their career.

"The Premier League's a tough school. If you go up there for 16 weeks and you're losing first round week in, week out, that's difficult. You've got to take that into Euro Tours and Pro Tours. So, we will make a considered decision.

"As ever, it won't be 100 per cent popular, but it will be an honest decision."

Premier League Darts is staged every Thursday night from February to May at different cities across the UK and Europe.

A record prize pot of £1.25m is up for grabs. The overall winner will bag £350,000 while the weekly best player will earn £10,000.

Humphries is defending the title he won in last year's final against Littler.

- Darts' best walk-on songs ranked... but Luke Littler only at No. 9

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, news, analysis, more

- World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler double-stamps his greatness

2026 Premier League Darts schedule