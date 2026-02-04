What is the Premier League Darts 2026 prize money? All-time stats

Open Extended Reactions

Eight of darts' biggest stars are gearing up to produce 17 weeks of sporting theatre as the Premier League gets under way once more.

The total Premier League prize pot has increased to £1.25 million for this year's event. The PDC announced the biggest prize money increase in the history of the sport in March last year with over £25 million on offer to players over the course of 2026.

What is the Premier League Darts prize money?

This year's Premier League champion will pocket £75,000 more in prize money than Luke Humphries earned for beating Luke Littler in last year's final.

2026 prize money breakdown:

Champion: £350,000

Runner-up: £170,000

Semifinalists: £110,000

Fifth place: £95,000

Sixth place: £90,000

Seventh place: £85,000

Eighth place: £80,000

Nightly win: £10,000

Total: £1,250,000

Bonus prize money available:

Nine-darter: Set of 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000

Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler 11-8 in last year's Premier League final. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Premier League Darts table

The top four players in the Premier League table after Night 16 advance to the Playoffs at the O2 Arena.

What is the bonus money for a nine-darter?

Any player who hits a nine-darter will once again be awarded a set of custom made 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000 by tournament sponsors MGM.

It could be an expensive few months for the gambling company given last year saw a record five nine-darters hit, with Gerwyn Price becoming the undisputed Premier League nine-dart king as he hit the fourth and fifth of his career in the tournament. Phil Taylor is next on the all-time Premier League list with three.

How has the winners' prize money changed over time?

The Premier League prize money has increased by 650% since the inaugural tournament in 2005 -- Phil Taylor took home the £50,000 prize that year after his 16-4 triumph over Colin Lloyd in the final in Manchester.

Luke Humphries was awarded a winner's cheque worth £275,000 for his victory over Luke Littler in last year's final.

After four years without a winner's prize money increase in the Premier League, whoever tastes success at the O2 Arena on May 28 will pocket a record £375,000.

Premier League Darts year-by-year breakdown

2005: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2006: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2007: £75,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2008: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2009: £125,000 -- won by James Wade

2010: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2011: £125,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

2012: £150,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2013: £150,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2014: £150,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld

2015: £200,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

2016: £200,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2017: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2018: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2019: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2020: £250,000 -- won by Glen Durrant

2021: £250,000 -- won by Jonny Clayton

2022: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2023: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2024: £275,000 -- won by Luke Littler

2025: £275,000 -- won by Luke Humphries

2026: £350,000

How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?