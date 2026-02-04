What is the Premier League Darts 2026 prize money? All-time stats

Eight of darts' biggest stars are gearing up to produce 17 weeks of sporting theatre as the Premier League gets under way once more.
The total Premier League prize pot has increased to £1.25 million for this year's event. The PDC announced the biggest prize money increase in the history of the sport in March last year with over £25 million on offer to players over the course of 2026.
What is the Premier League Darts prize money?
This year's Premier League champion will pocket £75,000 more in prize money than Luke Humphries earned for beating Luke Littler in last year's final.
2026 prize money breakdown:
Champion: £350,000
Runner-up: £170,000
Semifinalists: £110,000
Fifth place: £95,000
Sixth place: £90,000
Seventh place: £85,000
Eighth place: £80,000
Nightly win: £10,000
Total: £1,250,000
Bonus prize money available:
Nine-darter: Set of 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000
Premier League Darts table
The top four players in the Premier League table after Night 16 advance to the Playoffs at the O2 Arena.
What is the bonus money for a nine-darter?
Any player who hits a nine-darter will once again be awarded a set of custom made 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000 by tournament sponsors MGM.
It could be an expensive few months for the gambling company given last year saw a record five nine-darters hit, with Gerwyn Price becoming the undisputed Premier League nine-dart king as he hit the fourth and fifth of his career in the tournament. Phil Taylor is next on the all-time Premier League list with three.
How has the winners' prize money changed over time?
The Premier League prize money has increased by 650% since the inaugural tournament in 2005 -- Phil Taylor took home the £50,000 prize that year after his 16-4 triumph over Colin Lloyd in the final in Manchester.
Luke Humphries was awarded a winner's cheque worth £275,000 for his victory over Luke Littler in last year's final.
After four years without a winner's prize money increase in the Premier League, whoever tastes success at the O2 Arena on May 28 will pocket a record £375,000.
Premier League Darts year-by-year breakdown
2005: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2006: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2007: £75,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2008: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2009: £125,000 -- won by James Wade
2010: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2011: £125,000 -- won by Gary Anderson
2012: £150,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2013: £150,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2014: £150,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld
2015: £200,000 -- won by Gary Anderson
2016: £200,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2017: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2018: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2019: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2020: £250,000 -- won by Glen Durrant
2021: £250,000 -- won by Jonny Clayton
2022: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2023: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2024: £275,000 -- won by Luke Littler
2025: £275,000 -- won by Luke Humphries
2026: £350,000
How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?
Luke Littler has amassed more than double the amount of prize money earned by any other player in the world.
It is important to note that the Premier League is not a ranking event so any prize money earned does not count in the two-year period which is used to determine the PDC Order of Merit (world rankings).