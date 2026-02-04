        <
          What is the Premier League Darts 2026 prize money? All-time stats

          • Tom ChambersFeb 4, 2026, 05:43 PM

          Eight of darts' biggest stars are gearing up to produce 17 weeks of sporting theatre as the Premier League gets under way once more.

          The total Premier League prize pot has increased to £1.25 million for this year's event. The PDC announced the biggest prize money increase in the history of the sport in March last year with over £25 million on offer to players over the course of 2026.

          What is the Premier League Darts prize money?

          This year's Premier League champion will pocket £75,000 more in prize money than Luke Humphries earned for beating Luke Littler in last year's final.

          2026 prize money breakdown:

          • Champion: £350,000

          • Runner-up: £170,000

          • Semifinalists: £110,000

          • Fifth place: £95,000

          • Sixth place: £90,000

          • Seventh place: £85,000

          • Eighth place: £80,000

          • Nightly win: £10,000

          • Total: £1,250,000

          Bonus prize money available:

          • Nine-darter: Set of 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000

          Premier League Darts table

          The top four players in the Premier League table after Night 16 advance to the Playoffs at the O2 Arena.

          What is the bonus money for a nine-darter?

          Any player who hits a nine-darter will once again be awarded a set of custom made 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000 by tournament sponsors MGM.

          It could be an expensive few months for the gambling company given last year saw a record five nine-darters hit, with Gerwyn Price becoming the undisputed Premier League nine-dart king as he hit the fourth and fifth of his career in the tournament. Phil Taylor is next on the all-time Premier League list with three.

          How has the winners' prize money changed over time?

          The Premier League prize money has increased by 650% since the inaugural tournament in 2005 -- Phil Taylor took home the £50,000 prize that year after his 16-4 triumph over Colin Lloyd in the final in Manchester.

          Luke Humphries was awarded a winner's cheque worth £275,000 for his victory over Luke Littler in last year's final.

          After four years without a winner's prize money increase in the Premier League, whoever tastes success at the O2 Arena on May 28 will pocket a record £375,000.

          Premier League Darts year-by-year breakdown

          • 2005: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2006: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2007: £75,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2008: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2009: £125,000 -- won by James Wade

          • 2010: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2011: £125,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

          • 2012: £150,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2013: £150,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2014: £150,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld

          • 2015: £200,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

          • 2016: £200,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2017: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2018: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2019: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2020: £250,000 -- won by Glen Durrant

          • 2021: £250,000 -- won by Jonny Clayton

          • 2022: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2023: £275,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2024: £275,000 -- won by Luke Littler

          • 2025: £275,000 -- won by Luke Humphries

          • 2026: £350,000

          How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?

          Luke Littler has amassed more than double the amount of prize money earned by any other player in the world.

          It is important to note that the Premier League is not a ranking event so any prize money earned does not count in the two-year period which is used to determine the PDC Order of Merit (world rankings).