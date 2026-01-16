Luke Littler knocked out in quarterfinals of Bahrain Masters by Gerwyn Price

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has been knocked out of the Bahrain Masters after a comprehensive 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Gerwyn Price.

Littler, crowned world champion for a second time earlier this month, was a clear second best against world number 12 Price, who will play defending champion Stephen Bunting or Michael van Gerwen in the last four.

Price, world champion in 2021, produced some of his top form to beat Littler at this tournament for the second year running, breaking the 19-year-old for a second time by hitting the bull to open up a 4-1 lead.

The Welshman just missed out on a third 100-plus checkout when sealing victory in the eighth leg, hitting the wire for double 20 before returning to land double 10 for an impressive win.

Littler, who defeated Gian van Veen to secure his second world title at Alexandra Palace, eased past 71-year-old Paul Lim in the opening round, but had no answers against the Iceman.

Price, who triumphed against Littler in last year's semi-finals in Bahrain, beat Japan's Motomu Sakai 6-3 in his opening match.