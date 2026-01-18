Luke Humphries expecting 'respectful' sober darts crowd in Saudi Arabia

Open Extended Reactions

Former world champion Luke Humphries is looking forward to a "respectful" atmosphere as non-alcoholic darts heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The World Series of Darts stops in Riyadh for the Saudi Arabia Masters on Monday and Tuesday as Humphries, Luke Littler and six other PDC stars take on eight Asian Tour representatives.

A sport that is closely linked with alcohol consumption -- both among the supporters and the players -- will have a new experience as they visit a country with a zero-tolerance policy.

Humphries is relishing the new environment and saId the lack of booze will not impact the atmosphere.

"It's going to be a very respectful atmosphere, it's going to be good," he said. "I think the key thing to understand is it doesn't take alcohol to have a good night.

Luke Humphries is looking to bounce back from his quarterfinal exit at the World Darts Championship. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"I think a lot of people think if you don't drink then you can't have a good night. But I think that the Saudi people are very respectful and they will really be looking forward to seeing the great talents of what we produce.

"I don't think that [with] there being no alcohol [means] it's going to be a terrible atmosphere.

"What we need to understand is when you go to places like Saudi or Japan, these countries are respectful people.

"They don't cheer out, they don't jump out of their seats. They're just going to be really satisfied to sit back and enjoy a great sport and get to see what we do.

"I think it's going to be very respectful, but I think they're going to appreciate what they're seeing as well."

Darts is one of the last sports to visit Saudi, which has become a stopping point for boxing, F1, football, snooker and other major sports.

Humphries said it was "inevitable" darts would follow suit.

"For sure because Saudi has become this new hotspot of all the sports," Humphries added. "They just want to see different sports.

"They want tourism there and want to just experience all these different sports. It was just inevitable that it was going to happen that darts went there as well."

The presence of major sports in Saudi Arabia is still a talking point, given the country's human rights issues.

Michael van Gerwen, who won the Bahrain Masters last week, has no issue with visiting.

He said: "Every sport in the world is competing there. So why not darts?

"The organisation decides if they put on a tournament wherever in the world, I just book a plane ticket and I go. That's the way it is.

"Every sport in the world goes there. Darts is probably one of the last sports in the world who are going there.

"So who am I to judge? And then they say, you don't have an opinion? Of course I have an opinion.

"But I want to do it for myself. I'm there to earn a living, simple as that. If I don't do it, someone else does it."

The tournament could be a money-spinner for the players, who could win $200,000 (£74,700) if they hit a nine-darter, with the chance to double it if they can then hit a 'golden bullseye'.

