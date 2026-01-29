World Darts Masters: Luke Littler eyes next step towards completing title set

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler heads to the World Masters on Friday aiming to add another major title to his collection.

The back-to-back world champion has set his sights on winning all of the major televised events and only has the tournament in Milton Keynes, the European Championship and the World Cup of Darts to go after a stunning first two years on the tour.

He will be the favourite to prevail in MK and is focused on doing the business.

"It's a title that I've not picked up yet and I definitely want to go to Milton Keynes and I want to become champion," the 19-year-old, fresh from birthday celebrations in Dubai, said.

Luke Littler is aiming to complete his set of darts titles this year. Rahaf Abdullah/Getty Images

"I wouldn't say I'm fired up, but I'll definitely, definitely be ready for it. It's one that I haven't got yet and definitely want it.

"I'll be going to Milton Keynes only for the second time now. It's a tournament I want to win.

"Obviously, it's the short format with the two sets involved. So you've got to be very quick. You've got to fly out the traps. But we can only see what happens next weekend."

Littler is seemingly invincible in the longer format of the game but is more vulnerable over shorter matches where he has been known to be caught cold.

He has a tough opening round after being pitted against Mike De Decker, but has vowed to be on guard.

- Luke Littler darts titles, prize money, career history, more

Asked whether he is vulnerable in the shorter matches, Littler, a beaten quarterfinalist last year, said: "I'd say that. But it's the same as the World Series, same as the Premier League. It's six legs over two sets for the Masters.

"And then obviously, progressively it gets longer. Yeah, it's a very quick format, but I'll be ready for it.

"Obviously last year in the Masters I think I played pretty well early on against I think Andy Baetens and then James Wade and then maybe someone else and then I lost out to Jonny [Clayton].

"It is what it is, that's the format, that's what we've got to get used to. I'll be more than ready."