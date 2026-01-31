Luke Littler comes back from the brink to beat Mike De Decker at World Masters

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler survived match dart to edge Mike De Decker 3-2 in a thrilling Winmau World Masters tie in Milton Keynes.

The tournament favourite held his nerve to set up a round-of-16 showdown with Ross Smith as he looks to add another major title to his collection.

Littler took the opening set but De Decker drew level, winning the second set with a 121 that finished on the bullseye.

It only got worse for Littler as De Decker made it four consecutive legs to seize a 2-1 lead, only to then blow his chance when match dart arrived.

Needing a double 11 to cause a major upset, he missed and on the very next throw Littler nailed double 16 to draw level.

Needing 30 to complete the comeback, the 19-year-old saw off De Decker with a double five.

Luke Littler is through to the round of 16 at the World Masters after beating Mike De Decker. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Humphries also had to come from behind but his 3-1 victory against Dave Chisnall lacked the drama of Littler's evening.

Humphries went a set down as his title defence got off to a rocky start, but he recovered to reel off the next three sets with seven 180s and an average of 104.

Luke Woodhouse made a World Masters debut to remember by launching the night's action with a whitewash of German number one Martin Schindler.

Woodhouse averaged 108.64 -- his highest average on TV -- and produced a 136 checkout in the first set.

Dutch debutant Jimmy van Schie fired a 10-darter to take an early lead in his match against Ross Smith but the 37-year-old from Kent finished strongly to win 3-1.

Daryl Gurney produced seven 180s but was still overcome 3-1 by the Netherlands' Danny Noppert.

Stephen Bunting beat Jeffrey de Graaf, Rob Cross overcame Ryan Searle and Josh Rock dispatched Connor Scutt - all with scores of 3-1 - to claim their places in the second round.