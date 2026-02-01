Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries in World Masters final, who calls 19-year-old 'greatest ever'

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler won his first ever PDC World Darts Masters on Sunday night, beating Luke Humphries in the final 6-5 to take home a prize of £500,000.

The 19-year-old's domination of darts continued as he won a fourth major title on the bounce with victory in Milton Keynes.

Littler, back-to-back world champion, has an air of invincibility at the biggest events and downed his main rival and defending champion Luke Humphries in the Milton Keynes final.

He survived match darts in the opening round and semi-final, but made the most of his lucky escapes to win a nervy and tense final 6-5.

Humphries was left exasperated by a fourth successive major defeat against Littler and branded him "the greatest dart player to ever live".

In the final, Humphries pinned a 66 to take the first set, and in the second, Littler checked out on 20 to draw level, before taking a 2-1 lead with a 78 finish that also made use of his preferred D10.

Littler went 3-1 up with a 121 checkout on the bullseye, but Humphries was unfazed and won the next two on the spin to draw level.

The two-time world champion converted an early break in the final set, and checked out on D10 to win a thriller and take the title.

It was a special victory for him as he got his hands on the trophy for the first time, meaning there are just two of the 11 major televised tournaments he has yet to win in an astonishing two years on tour.

He was last defeated on a major stage when he went out in the second round of the European Championship in October.

Humphries has been one man who has regularly challenged him and this was their seventh major final.

Littler took the edge with a fourth win, which now includes three in a row.

Humphries, who was displaced as world No. 1 by the teenager in November, had an excellent tournament, which included throwing a nine-dart finish on Saturday.

But he must now be wondering how he can beat his rival on a regular basis.

"It was such a great game of darts. He has shown that true class. He never folds under pressure, you try your hardest but he never folds," a magnanimous Humphries said on stage.

"I think he is the greatest dart player to ever live.

"I'm feeling really good about my game. I'm gutted not to win it but I think I proved why I'm still the second best player in the world. It's not the biggest achievement, I want to be the best."

Littler added: "I am shattered, absolutely knackered, going into the final set I said, 'I have nothing left, just dig deep'.

"I was just fully focused and I got the job done.

"It has been tough at times but this is why we battle, every game, every leg and i have come out victorious.

"Me and Luke in the final of the first major of the year. I am sure it will continue throughout the year."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.