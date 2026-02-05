Luke Littler: Angry Ginge should play at Q-school, but I won't give him advice

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler thinks Angry Ginge could play at Q-school. Getty

NEWCASTLE, England -- Luke Littler has backed Angry Ginge to enter Q-school and earn a professional darts tour card, but said he wouldn't be offering the Youtuber any advice.

Two-time world champion Littler is close friends with Angry Ginge -- whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle -- and the Youtube star is often seen supporting The Nuke in the latter stages of major tournaments.

Angry Ginge has often floated the idea of appearing at Q-school, but told talkSPORT earlier this week that he does not fancy his chances of progressing through the PDC's qualifying tournament and joining Littler in the professional ranks.

The pair have filmed themselves playing darts and Angry Ginge has won legs against the 19-year-old who Luke Humphries has described as "the greatest darts player who has ever lived."

"He's had a few [legs]. Yeah, obviously it's hard. I didn't go through Q-school, so I don't know what it's like to play in there, but obviously I see some of the results every year and people are losing with like 105 averages, but obviously for Ginge himself, if he gets the luck of the draw, he could win a few games," Littler told a news conference on Wednesday.

"If he wants to do a few hours a day constantly, then he'd obviously get better himself. But yeah, we'll see him at Q School one day."

Littler, who also admitted he wouldn't be a good tutor as he "just can't give" advice, was asked if an appearance from Angry Ginge in the event would be good for the sport and replied: "I think it's just another person entering Q-School. Obviously with the profile he's got, it's massive, but yeah, it's all about Q-school.

"He won't be too fussed if he gets his card or not, but yeah, it'd be very interesting if he ever did get his card."

Luke Littler reveals Carlos Alcaraz flutter

Littler was speaking ahead of the opening night of the new Premier League campaign, a tournament in which he is the red-hot favourite to regain his crown from last year's victor Humphries.

As well as crushing world No. 3 Gian van Veen 7-1 in the World Championship final in January, Littler has defeated Humphries in each of their last three major televised final meetings.

Littler's dominance of darts has been likened to Carlos Alcaraz's exploits in tennis, with the Spanish star becoming the youngest man to complete the career slam with victory over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Asked whether he ever compares himself to similarly dominant athletes in other sports, Littler said: "I wouldn't say so because darts is different to every sport. Obviously football is different to another, tennis is different -- they're all different in different ways.

"But yeah, what Carlos is doing is incredible. Even I had a little lump on him at the weekend and he got me some money."

Littler faces Van Veen in the quarterfinals of Night 1 of the 2026 Premier League in Newcastle later on Thursday.