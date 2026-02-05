Premier League Darts LIVE: Latest updates as Josh Rock, Jonny Clayton get Night 1 under way

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England - They've talked the talk, now it's time for Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and six of darts' best and most popular players to walk the walk as the new Premier League campaign gets under way.

Humphries is looking to get his title defence off to the perfect start with a nightly win in Newcastle, but if he is to do so, the world No. 2 or one of his fellow competitors is going to have to find a way to beat Luke Littler.

Premier League Night 1 matches

QF: Josh Rock vs. Jonny Clayton

QF: Luke Littler vs. Gian van Veen

QF: Luke Humphries vs. Gerwyn Price

QF: Stephen Bunting vs. Michael van Gerwen

- Why Luke Littler and Co. will (and won't) win Premier League title

- Premier League Darts prize money: All-time stats

- Premier League Darts: Schedule, table, how to watch, format, more

There was plenty of debate over who should make the cut for this year's tournament and in the end the PDC settled on a mixture of recognised names and fresh faces to make up the eight-player field.

There are four previous Premier League champions among the group (Humphries, Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton) but The Nuke is the red-hot favourite to regain the title he won at the age of 17 in 2024.

Elsewhere, debutants Gian van Veen and Josh Rock are joined by Stephen Bunting and Gerwyn Price.