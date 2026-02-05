Premier League Darts 2026: Luke Littler loses to Gian van Veen on opening night

Debutant Gian van Veen upset world champion Luke Littler on the opening night of the Premier League Darts season, winning 6-4 in Newcastle.
In a rematch of this year's World Championship final -- where Littler emerged victorious -- the Dutchman battled to victory over the world number one in the first match of this year's tournament.
A cagey final leg saw Van Veen miss double six as he looked to wrap up the match before Littler attempted a 95 checkout, but fell just short.
The Dutchman then held his nerve to seal his spot in the semi-finals, where he will face Jonny Clayton later on this evening.
