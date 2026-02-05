Premier League Darts 2026: Van Gerwen relieved to end drought on Night 1

Open Extended Reactions

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England -- Michael van Gerwen said he was relieved to have recorded his first nightly win in the Premier League for more than a year on Thursday, saying it was "about time" he recorded a victory.

Van Gerwen has won the Premier League title seven times -- the most of any player - but the three-time world champion has seen his form fail him in recent years. The Dutchman failed to win a single night during last year's Premier League campaign as he finished fifth in the table.

But on the opening night of the 2026 season in Newcastle, Van Gerwen followed up impressive 6-2 wins over Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries with a 6-4 triumph over compatriot Gian van Veen in the nightly final.

Thursday's victory comes after his win at the Bahrain Darts Masters on Jan. 17 and progress to the Saudi Arabia final four days later. However, he fared less well in the World Masters, suffering a disappointing first-round exit last Friday in Milton Keynes.

"It is definitely a good start, without playing my A-performance," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I had some fantastic finishing on the right moments and whenever I had to perform on my own leg I did it and that means you win games. It is about time I win something.

"I had a lot of problems at the World Masters at the weekend. There is still a lot to work at, I know I can do better than this, but this gives you confidence. Winning games is the best medicine to perform better.

"It is always nice to respond well. In the Masters I had some issues at home so I had to deal with that but to bounce back with a win means a lot to me. It is a nice start and gives me confidence because it is going to be a long 16 weeks."

Van Gerwen's downturn in form has caused some to question his commitment to the sport, given the fact he has already won every major PDC tournament at least once during his legendary career.

"People know what I'm capable of and I don't have to give away signals or whatever," Van Gerwen later told a news conference. "Everyone still wants to beat me, but more importantly, I still want to beat them and I still want to face all the challenges that comes on my path.

"So it's still going to be a long journey. We all know the Primer League is going to be a long journey and as long as I keep enjoying it, anything is possible."

The Premier League moves on to Night 2 in Antwerp next week as the PDC's travelling tournament heads to Belgium for the first time.