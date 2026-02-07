Man United vs. Tottenham: Luke Littler parades World Darts Championship title at Old Trafford

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler paraded the Sid Waddell Trophy at Old Trafford for the second time. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Manchester United fan Luke Littler paraded his World Darts Championship trophy at Old Trafford during half-time of United's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Littler, 19, won his second straight World Championship title in January after registering a crushing 7-1 victory over Gian van Veen in the final at Alexandra Palace.

It is the second time the darts sensation has shown off the Sid Waddell Trophy to the United crowd, having done the same after winning it for the first time last year. He also met legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson on that day in 2025.

Despite his busy schedule, Littler has found time to attend United games this season. He was pictured in the away end at Molineux in December, watching United beat Wolves but his appearance in the away end caused some controversy and he had to clarify that he was given the tickets by United's kit supplier Adidas.

Luke Littler's January title win made him the first man to have won back-to-back World Championship titles since Gary Anderson 10 years ago. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Luke Littler is one of Manchester United's most famous supporters. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Everyone just jumps on everything," Littler said. "They don't know anything.

"So I've seen too many stupid [message] requests and all that stuff saying, 'I've been on the waiting list' and all that.

"And then I just said to my mate, 'I'm going to have to put something on there to thank Adidas because no one knows'. And then when I put it on, they're like, 'Oh, you're just trying to cover it up'. But the tickets were off Adidas.

"They give a certain amount of tickets out a year, home and away to whoever they want. So they chose me, gave me three tickets for Wolves away. It was my first away day."

Littler's second appearance on the Old Trafford pitch came two days after he was beaten by Van Veen in a rematch of their World Championship final.

The Nuke was beaten 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Night 1 of the new Premier League in Newcastle as Michael van Gerwen earned his first nightly win in more than a year.

The Premier League's travelling roadshow heads to Antwerp, Belgium for the second round of matches on Thursday.