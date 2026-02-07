Beau Greaves wins 100th straight match, 15th Women's Series title in a row

Open Extended Reactions

Beau Greaves proved why she is regarded as the best player in the history of women's darts as she recorded her 100th win in a row on her way to claiming a 15th straight Women's Series title.

Three-time WDF World Darts Championship winner Greaves, 22, is playing in the Women's Series while gearing up to compete on the PDC ProTour -- Greaves accepted her tour card in October.

The Women's Series sees 24 tournaments played out across six weekends throughout the year, with the top three players in the rankings qualifying for the PDC World Darts Championship and the top-ranked player also earning qualification for the Grand Slam of Darts.

"Beau 'n' Arrow" beat former tour card holder Lisa Ashton 5-2 to claim her 47th Women's Series title at the end of the first event of the day that stretched her wining streak to 93 matches.

She then followed up her victory with another win over Ashton in the final of the second competition, this time prevailing 5-0 over "The Lancashire Rose."

"I started off a bit ropey and that... I know what I'm like because I seem to play well against the better players and I can do it when I need to, without being disrespectful," Greaves told PDC TV.

"I can do it when I need to kind of thing. And obviously in the Women's Series there's such a wide range of players. Last time we started a load on the trot, I wanted to get beat -- I don't want to get beat now. I want to keep going until someone plays really well and beats me fair and square... I'm going to be raging when I get beat because I don't want it to end."

After a few years of skipping the PDC World Darts Championship, Greaves entered the 2026 tournament (held between Dec. 11, 2025 and Jan. 3, 2026) but fell to a first-round defeat to then-world No. 22 Daryl Gurney.

Greaves, who lost in a deciding set, won more legs than Gurney over the course of the contest and ended the match with a higher average.

Only one woman -- Fallon Sherrock -- has won a match at the World Darts Championship. She won two matches at the tournament in 2020.

Greaves ended the 2025 PDC Women's Series with a record-breaking £37,600 in prize money -- the highest total ever earned in a single campaign and more than 2.5 times more than the figure amassed by second-placed Sherrock.