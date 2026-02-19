Michael van Gerwen ruled out of Premier League darts in Glasgow with illness

Open Extended Reactions

Michael van Gerwen's participation in Thursday night's Premier League round is in doubt. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen will miss Thursday night's Premier League round in Glasgow due to illness.

The Dutchman, who has won the tournament a record seven times, has been ruled out with a "medical issue."

A PDC statement read: "Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from Thursday's BetMGM Premier League action in Glasgow due to illness.

"The seven-time Premier League champion has been ruled out of night three at the OVO Hydro tonight due to a medical issue."

Van Gerwen, who sits at the top of the table after the opening two nights, was due to meet Luke Littler in a blockbuster quarterfinal.

But the world champion will get a bye to the semifinal where he will meet either Jonny Clayton or Gerwyn Price.

Van Gerwen's compatriot Vincent van der Voort revealed on the Darts Draait Door podcast that his friend has "picked something up" and is on antibiotics.