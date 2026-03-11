Luke Littler says he's 'not playing my best' darts despite UK Open triumph

Open Extended Reactions

World champion Luke Littler has fired an ominous warning to the rest of the darting world by saying he is winning major titles without playing his best.

The 19-year-old won the UK Open at the weekend, successfully defending his 2025 crown, to make it five majors in a row.

But despite his continuing domination, Littler, who also won his first weekly Premier League night in Cardiff last week, said he was not at his best.

"I had a little dry spell, but I think I can say I'm back," he said ahead of Thursday night's Premier League event in Nottingham.

Luke Littler has warned his fellow competitors that he is not playing his best darts, despite winning the UK Open. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"The form hasn't gone my way in the Premier League, so to win in Cardiff meant a lot.

"I don't think many people expected me to win in the Premier League on Thursday, and I don't think many people expected me to come to the UK Open and win.

"I played well in patches, missed a lot of doubles, but if I can win major titles not playing my best, what can I do playing my best?"

Littler will play Gerwyn Price in the quarterfinals in the east Midlands, trying to build on his first nightly win last week.

Northern Irishman Josh Rock opens the night's proceedings against Stephen Bunting looking for his maiden victory.

Rock is playing in the Premier League for the first time, but has lost all of his first five matches -- whereas fellow debutant Gian van Veen has hit the ground running.

"This is brand new for me and Gian," Rock said.

"He's got used to it a lot quicker than me, but I'm still enjoying the Premier League.

"I think I've been pretty unfortunate, especially last week against Luke. I'm not playing badly, so I believe there's a win coming."

Van Veen takes on defending champion Luke Humphries while the quarterfinal line-up is completed by Jonny Clayton taking on Michael van Gerwen.