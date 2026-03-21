Beau Greaves' 114-win hot streak ended by Fallon Sherrock

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Beau Greaves' winning streak was ended by Fallon Sherrock. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Beau Greaves' run of 114 successive wins on the PDC Women's Series circuit finally came to an end with a 4-1 defeat to Fallon Sherrock.

Sherrock put in a superb performance on her way to victory and averaged 102.12 to get the better of Greaves and advance to the last 32 of Event Five.

Greaves became the first woman to hit a nine-darter on the PDC ProTour last month but she lost for the first time on the circuit since defeat to Gemma Hayter in April 2025.

The three-time women's world champion racked up 17 consecutive titles but will not be in the running for an 18th following defeat.

- Who is Beau Greaves? Darts titles, prize money, career history

Greaves told ESPN before the last World Championship that she had altered her perspective that women will always struggle against men at Ally Pally.

"I think I've kind of changed my whole perspective on it a little bit," she said.

"I still think it's incredibly hard to play against them on the big stage and be really competitive. But I don't know, I think when I realised that I wanted to have a Tour Card -- and at the time I didn't really want that, I just wanted to be a ladies' darts player -- I think as I proved myself wrong and started playing a bit better and beating better players I kind of thought, 'oh, maybe I can be good enough to do this full time.'"

She also said: "With playing most of my career against the ladies, in the nicest way possible, I can kind of get away with a lot more.

"I can't really get away with a lot of stuff against the men. I think maybe when I've been playing, I've missed key doubles and crucial stuff. It's just because I might have another three or six darts at it sometimes and I think I've got to really nail that part of my game of when I've got to finish or checkout: it's kind of got to go."

The Press Association contributed to this report.