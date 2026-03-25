Gian van Veen 'doing everything' to make Premier League Darts in Berlin after operation

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Nine-darter or big fish? Littler, MVG & Humphries play You Have To Answer (2:01)

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Gian van Veen has not given up hope of making this week's Premier League Darts event in Berlin.

The Dutchman has undergone surgery to remove kidney stones, which forced him to miss last week's trip to Dublin and the European Tour tournament in Belgium.

Van Veen says his energy levels are "still lower than I hoped" but is targeting a return in Germany on Thursday night.

"Following the surgery to remove my kidney stones, recovery has been a process that requires patience," the World Championship runner-up said on Instagram.

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"Unfortunately, that is something that does not come easy when all you want to do is compete in this packed schedule.

"However, the fatigue is real. My energy levels are still lower than I hoped and every day I have to be smart about how I use it.

"But where my body allows it, I am on the board. Practising, working and rebuilding on getting back to where I want to be.

Gian van Veen is hoping to make a swift recovery in time for Thursday's Premier League Darts event in Berlin Getty

"Berlin is the goal. Walking out onto that Premier League stage and making my comeback at the oche is what is driving me through every session, every day.

"I am doing everything to be there this Thursday. However, I need to listen to my body and not rush into any decisions. As important as the Premier League is, my health is more important.

"The will is there. The motivation has definitely never left. Now it is about making sure everything aligns in time."

Van Veen is currently slated to meet Gerwyn Price in the quarterfinals.

Luke Littler, who earned a second nightly win in Dublin last week, opens against Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton takes on Josh Rock, who remains winless, and there is a heavyweight clash between Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen.