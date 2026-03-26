Phil Foden hits 180 as Luke Littler hosts England darts tournament

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Luke Littler gave the England squad a lesson on how to hit the target as he hosted a darts tournament at St. George's Park.

The double world champion had dinner with the players before overseeing the 'Three Lions Darts Championship' at their Burton base on Tuesday night.

Remarkably, Phil Foden hit a 180 during the tournament as a stunned John Stones and Harvey Barnes watched on. But it was Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who became camp champion, leaving Littler impressed.

The 19-year-old said: "It was a dream as a football fan to come here to see the facilities, meet all the players and sit down and have dinner and have a laugh with them.

"We played a bit of darts -- as they were warming up, Thomas Tuchel told me to teach these boys a lesson! There's some good potential there in Phil Foden and Aaron Ramsdale.

"James Trafford had a little bit as well. The others not so much! I wished the boys luck this summer -- let's hope they can bring it home."

England face Uruguay and Japan at Wembley during the international break. Eleven members of Tuchel's squad were not present after being given the Uruguay game off due to the total number of minutes they have already played this season, meaning key players such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice were not present at St. George's Park.

A proud Manchester United fan, Littler is occasionally seen at matches when his busy schedule allows. He has presented the Sid Waddell Trophy to fans at Old Trafford after both of his World Championship triumphs.

Littler's appearance at St. George's Park came two days before Night 8 of the Premier League in Berlin. 'The Nuke' had endured a slow start to the tournament but has returned to form in recent weeks and came from five legs down to beat Gerwyn Price in last week's nightly final in Dublin.

With two nightly wins to his name, he is now three points behind league leader Jonny Clayton.

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Manchester United fan Luke Littler was welcomed by Thomas Tuchel's England stars. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale emerged victorious from England's darts tournament. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham was among the players at St George's Park, but 11 other key first-teamers have been given a few days off by head coach Thomas Tuchel. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The left-footed Cole Palmer threw with his right hand. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Information from PA contributed to this story.