Luke Littler vs. Gian van Veen beef: What caused the row, who is at fault, what did they say?

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Gian van Veen and Luke Littler fell out at a Premier League Darts event. Getty

A significant row has erupted at the oche between two of darts' top players who could yet spend the next few years meeting in high-profile matches.

Luke Littler and Gian van Veen are at loggerheads in a bust-up which started during a match, but has continued via a war of words in the media.

ESPN can explain what the problem is, and what they've said...

So, what happened?

Earlier this month in Manchester, at Night Nine of Premier League Darts, Van Veen defeated Littler 6-5 in the quarterfinal but was left angry at the world champion's conduct.

Littler missed a match dart, then Van Veen missed a double 15 for the match before turning away from the board in disgust with his miss. Van Veen appeared to see Littler looking pleased that he'd missed a key dart. Van Veen muttered something in Littler's direction. Littler didn't like it, visibly gesturing angrily.

Littler, who was engaging constantly with the crowd, missed another match dart. Van Veen took out double six for the victory but their post-match handshake was fraught and awkward.

A witness account

Luke Littler denied celebrating a Gian van Veen miss. Getty

Wayne Mardle broke down exactly what happened for Sky Sports. He spotted Littler unable to hide his pleasure at Van Veen missing a dart, breaking an unwritten rule of sporting behaviour.

"Van Veen went inside the 15. Luke was happy about that so he gave it the Simon Whitlock 'well done.' You shouldn't do that," Mardle explained.

"As he did that, Gian turned round [and said] 'why did you do that?'

"I can lip read but I'm not repeating what Luke said!

"Gian handled it better because Luke came back to the board and fluffed his lines."

What did Gian Van Veen say?

"From my perspective, I missed the double 15 then looked around, fuming with myself," Van Veen said.

"He was celebrating me missing. That's out of order. I was fuming about that, he probably saw.

"He missed three darts at double seven then looked at me as if I was the problem. I don't know what I did wrong?

"That's my perspective. Probably his perspective is a different side of it. I love Luke to bits, a fantastic guy and fantastic for the sport. The attention he has brought to the sport is phenomenal but this is also a part of it."

Luke Littler makes accusation of an unseen talking point

Gian van Veen was unhappy with Luke Littler's conduct. Getty

Littler has since insisted that the TV cameras didn't spot Van Veen putting his darts down on the table. Littler hinted this was an unsporting psychological trick, as he was approaching the board, to suggest the game was already over.

"What people didn't see is that, as I walked around, he has put his darts down," Littler told Online Darts. "I think he's the one who's not doing his job, obviously being respectful. It's the first ever time I have seen someone put their darts down, in front of my face. Why? I came inside. I called him a cry baby. There was no need for him to put his darts down."

Littler also denied celebrating Van Veen's missed dart, claiming he was gesturing only to his girlfriend and her father in the crowd.

"From my point of view, I am looking up at the TV thinking 'he is not going to miss,'" he said.

"When he came inside the double 15, I looked up, had a drink of my water, and did a little fist-bump to Faith and her dad. The fans started screaming. I [gestured] to them.

"There was no need for Gian to look back and stare at me. He still had a dart in hand so, really, he should step back, look at the floor, and throw his dart.

"I didn't do it to him. I did it to Faith and her dad."

Littler added: "Me and Gian haven't spoken but I'm sure we will."

Van Veen isn't keen on a conversation with Littler

Van Veen has insisted he doesn't require peace talks with Littler.

"It is a difficult one. For myself, not really," he told Sky Sports.

"He said his piece the other day. I still have the same view as I had two weeks ago when it all happened.

"If he wants to bury the hatchet, then fine. I don't have any hard feelings towards him. I don't know how it is the other way around, but we will see how it goes.

"He has got his opinion and he is entitled to it. I still have mine.

"I have looked back at it, I have seen the videos and I still stand by my opinion."

What comes next?

Premier League Darts returns on Thursday April 16 in Rotterdam. Littler and Van Veen could meet again if they come through their early ties.

Littler first plays Gerwyn Price, and Van Veen meets Luke Humphries.