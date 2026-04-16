Premier League Darts: Littler booed in Night 11 final loss to Clayton

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Dutch fans jeered Luke Littler as he lost to Premier League leader Jonny Clayton in the final in Rotterdam.

The world number one has not been forgiven for a spat with Dutchman Gian van Veen in Manchester two weeks ago and was relentlessly booed throughout the 11th night of action.

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Littler came out determined to keep his cool and was true to his word throughout an opening 6-2 win over Gerwyn Price.

The teenager allowed himself a fist pump after finishing the contest on a 124 checkout, telling Sky Sports of the atmosphere: "Exactly what I expected, the boos and whistles, but I knew as soon as I got on stage I could do my job."

That could have set up a rematch with Van Veen but Luke Humphries found his form to claim a 6-2 win, and his semi-final against Littler was a thriller.

Luke Littler experienced boos and a final loss in Thursday's Premier League Darts event in Rotterdam. Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

The 19-year-old responded to the crowd with a few gestures, which seemed to give him the edge, but a 5-2 lead slipped away before Littler eventually eked out a 6-5 victory.

Clayton's path to the final started with a 6-2 victory over Michael van Gerwen, making it a blank night for the home stars, before he battled to a 6-5 win against Josh Rock.

That set up a clash of this season's top two in the final, and Littler made a storming start, opening with a 180 in an 11-dart leg and and then breaking throw.

But he was unable to make it 3-0 and from there Clayton was the better player, with a 6-4 victory meaning the Welshman sits five points clear at the top of the table.

"I don't know what happened there," Clayton said. "I had to do something special because it is my 20th anniversary tonight and I did forget so maybe this makes it all right.

"I started out slow but, the chances, you've got to take, and I've taken them again tonight, and that's all that counts. Luke's an amazing darts player. But this old dog has got some life in him yet."