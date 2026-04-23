Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting buy into racehorse named Bunting Mental

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Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting will have one eye on the racecourse. Getty

Darting superstars Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting will be aiming to hit the bullseye on the racecourse having bought into the appropriately named Bunting Mental.

He will be trained by Hugo Palmer, who is no stranger to having sporting stars on his books and has saddled Seagulls Eleven to great success for a syndicate of footballers that include Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner and Danny Welbeck, while his landlord is of course England great and racing fanatic Michael Owen.

He now welcomes the reigning world champion to the fold, with Littler -- who was sighted enjoying the Cheltenham Festival in March -- teaming up with his often rival on the oche Bunting and Owen in his ownership venture with the son of Ardad.

Palmer said: "It's great having people from all different sides of the sporting arena as owners with us and it will certainly add some interest when the horses run.

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"It's not going to make them run any faster, but it's all good fun. He's named Bunting Mental keeping on the darts theme.

"He's by Ardad, but quite big and is a nice horse. We've liked everything we have done with him so far, but I don't think we'll see him until summer.

"I've only spoken to them via WhatsApp, but they seem very enthusiastic and up for it. They are very excited about the whole journey."