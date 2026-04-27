Beau Greaves makes history as first woman to win PDC ranking title

Beau Greaves recalls when she first suffered with dartitis and explains how she copes with the condition. (1:08)

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Beau Greaves has made darts history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title.

The 22-year-old beat three former world champions at the Players Championship 11 in Milton Keynes, seeing off Rob Cross, Gary Anderson and Michael Smith.

Greaves completed a nail-biting 8-7 victory over Smith in the final with with a stunning 142 check-out.

She told the PDC: "I can't believe it. I was up a fair few legs and I started to think about it. It caught up with me.

"I don't know whether I thought about being the first woman to do one. I can't believe I've hit that. I can't believe I took out that.

"I've had a great year, but I never thought I'd win one of these. Never."

In the semi-finals Greaves produced a superb display to knock out two-time world champion Anderson 7-1, having edged past Cross 6-5 in the last eight.

- Who is Beau Greaves? Darts titles, prize money, career history

"I am so happy I can't even describe how I feel," she added.

"To have won on the Development Tour, Challenge Tour, PDC Women's Series, I am so proud of myself because I was struggling so bad at the start of the year, really bad. I can't believe it.

"I know I've got the ability and the talent, but I've beaten Gary Anderson and I couldn't believe it! Beating Michael. Beating players that I watched growing up. It's amazing and I feel really proud of myself.

"Now I need to kick on and keep doing it."