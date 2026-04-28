World Snooker Championship 2026: Iranian Hossein Vafaei clinches dramatic win over World No. 1 Judd Trump

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Hossein Vafaei knocked Judd Trump out of the World Championship on Monday night. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Judd Trump was sent crashing out of the World Snooker Championship as a dramatic day at the Crucible concluded with Hossein Vafaei clinching a final frame decider to book his place in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Six hours after Ronnie O'Sullivan was also sent packing 13-12 by John Higgins, Vafaei reeled in a 9-7 overnight deficit then turned on the style when it mattered as breaks of 106 and 91 edged him over the line.

It was the same old story for World No. 1 Trump, who is still searching for his second title after his initial breakthrough in 2011, as he squandered a hatful of chances including a 25-point lead in the decider when he had looked a heavy favourite to reach the last eight.

"It was a disappointing session tonight, I think I struggled a bit but from 11-10 down I got going and I had great chance in the last, but I ran out of position and that sums up my season really," Trump said.

"I've had good chances throughout the whole season and just not taken them. It hurts but I had my chance and I've got nothing to be angry about. I just wasn't good enough. I wanted to win out there but as you get older you learn to be a little bit more chilled."

Vafaei will next face China's rising star Wu Yize, who also contributed to a day of upsets by sinking four-time champion Mark Selby 13-11.

And as the big names continue to scatter, the Iranian world number 32 is adamant he has every chance of continuing his run deeper in the tournament, insisting: "Some of us are different. When you see the line you get hungry or you get tired, it's up to you.

"I was enjoying every moment of it. I was born for this kind of situation. If I don't take this kind of chance I will never become world champion. Every day the Crucible trophy is living in my head rent free."

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