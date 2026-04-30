Premier League Darts: Luke Littler tops table after Night 13 win

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Luke Littler saw off Luke Humphries 6-5 to win Night 13 of the Premier League in Aberdeen and pull clear at the top of the table.

A quarter-final defeat for Jonny Clayton had opened the door for the world champion, who recovered from 5-3 down to finish strongly and take a last-leg decider as Humphries faded.

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There was little between the pair during the opening legs of the final, Humphries taking out 130 -- finishing on the bullseye -- to level up at 2-2.

After Littler, who also won in Liverpool last week, missed the bull for a 130 checkout, Humphries - through to just his second Premier League final this year -- landed double 18 to get the first break.

A solid hold saw Humphries lead 5-3, but Littler fought back with a break to force a decider, which he took on double 10 as the defending champion's aim consistently faltered.

A fifth nightly win for Littler moves him two points clear of Clayton, whose place in the play-offs is also now confirmed, while Humphries closes to within two points of the top four.

Luke Littler (right) embraces Luke Humphries after victory in the Night 13 final of the Premier League in Aberdeen. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

"I was comfortable tonight. Practice has been going well and I'm glad to bring it to the stage," Littler, who had been heckled in Liverpool, told Sky Sports.

"The crowd were OK tonight, they definitely aren't the loudest.

"I think we need another Scottish player in the Premier League to bring up the atmosphere a bit ... I can't wait for next week [in Leeds]."

Littler added: "Luke played very well there, and if he continues to play like that, he will have a chance [of getting into the play-offs]."

In the semi-finals, Littler landed four maximums as he coasted to a 6-1 win over Gerwyn Price, who is set to take part in the UK Open Pool Championship next month which could see a potential clash with the play-offs at the O2 in London.

Gian van Veen had brushed aside Clayton 6-2 in their quarter-final, which was sealed with a 152 checkout, but then came up short against Humphries, who powered through to the final 6-3, helped by his own superb 160 finish to break the Dutchman in leg eight.

In the night's opening quarter-final at P&J Live, Littler closed out a 6-3 victory over Josh Rock, who remains bottom of the table, and Price fought back from 5-3 down to edge Stephen Bunting in a last-leg decider.

Humphries was a 6-3 winner over Michael van Gerwen, who was returning to action after being punched in the face during a confrontation while on a night out in the Netherlands celebrating King's Day earlier this week.