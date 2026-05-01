Darts star Michael van Gerwen explains altercation after footage emerges

Michael van Gerwen was involved in an altercation on Thursday. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen has said he was "lashed out" at after videos of him in an altercation where he was punched in the face began to circulate online on Thursday.

Footage of darts star Van Gerwen being hit in the face in what appears to be a bar after an animated conversation, were shared multiple times on social media.

Others were then forced to intervene as Van Gerwen chased the assailant, footage showed. It is unclear where the incident occurred.

"That man had clearly had too much to drink and, to me, his anger came out of nowhere," Van Gerwen told Dutch publication Sportnieuws.nl.

"When he seemed to be heading for the exit, he suddenly lashed out. Me going after him is of course not right. But that was an automatic reaction of shock.

"That man clearly knows he was in the wrong, because he apologised via Instagram.

"It's a shame that these images are released without any context. Beyond that, it was a calm and friendly evening in which nothing eventful happened. But, well, it is what it is."

Van Gerwen's talent agency, Modus Darts said: "We are aware of footage circulating of an incident involving Michael van Gerwen.

"Michael did not provoke the situation and was not at fault. As this is a private matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."