Premier League Darts: Luke Littler pips Luke Humphries for third straight nightly win

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Luke Littler claimed a third successive Premier League nightly win after beating Luke Humphries 6-5 in Leeds.

Thursday's clash was the second straight week the pair had met in the final after Littler edged to victory by the same scoreline in Aberdeen 7 days ago.

An entertaining tussle between the top two in the world saw Humphries checking out 132 before Littler hit a 146 to level at 2-2.

There was almost nothing to separate the pair and Humphries missed a match dart before Littler brought the score level at 5-5 to reach a deciding leg.

The world No. 1 then checked out 26 to clinch his sixth nightly win, equalling his own record from the Premier League last year.

Luke Littler got the better of Luke Humphries in Leeds. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Littler said: "A very good night. I'm very happy with myself, I can go on to break my own record.

"That was obviously crucial seeing Luke miss for the match and then me pouncing on it. I think throughout the game we held pretty much all the way, Luke broke me and I broke back, or the other way around, but another good game between me and Luke."

Littler remains top of the table, now five points clear with two more nights to go before the playoffs later this month.

Asked about how he will stay focused, Littler said: "I've just got to keep going. Obviously my record is now up for grabs, I can go and beat my own record.

"Even the win against Jonny [Clayton], I knew I was a few points clear but I think I'm in the clear now and got to keep top spot."

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Littler's victory came on a night dominated by last-leg deciders, reaching the final with a nail-biting 6-5 semi-final win against rival Clayton, who has also qualified for the play-offs.

Littler also claimed a close 6-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen in their quarter-final clash, while Clayton beat fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price 6-2 at the same stage.

Humphries also claimed a tight win after beating Stephen Bunting 6-5 in their semi-final.

The world number two was a 6-5 victor over Josh Rock in the quarter-finals and Bunting beat Gian van Veen by the same scoreline in their last-eight contest.

Littler said: "I think every game went last-leg decider apart from the first game between Gezzy and Jonny, so definitely got their money's worth tonight!"