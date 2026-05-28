Premier League Darts finals night LIVE: Luke Littler looks to regain crown from Luke Humphries

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After 16 weeks of head-to-head darts, the Premier League champion is about to be crowned at finals night in east London.

Luke Littler is the favourite to regain his crown at the O2 Arena, but to do so he'll have to better Gerwyn Price, and either Luke Humphries or Jonny Clayton who face off in the other semifinal.

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Littler recovered from a slow start to reach Thursday's showpiece event, eventually matching the record six nightly victories he managed 12 months ago.

The 19-year-old double world champion has also drawn darts fans' ire for an on-stage spat with Gian van Veen earlier in the tournament and is likely to have to weather a hostile reception from some fans at the O2.

He faces Gerwyn Price in the first semifinal of the night.

Thursday could see a Luke vs. Luke final for the third year in a row if Humphries can dispatch the impressive Jonny Clayton in the last four.

Humphries and Clayton experienced near total opposite league campaigns, with the Welshman qualifying with ease, while 'Cool Hand Luke' had at one point seemed almost certain to miss out on finals night before a late surge sent him rocketing up the table.

The former world champion finished the league phase with the highest average of all eight players (101.2), while Clayton had the highest checkout percentage (45%).

The winner of Thursday night's mini-tournament will leave east London £350,000 richer.